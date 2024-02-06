Senior center menus - 1/22/17

Monday: Pepper steak or ham and beans, baby baker potato, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll or cornbread and baked stewed apples or cookie and ice cream.
Tuesday: Sausage, bacon and egg casserole, oven potatoes with peppers and onions, biscuit and gravy, citrus salad and bran muffin.
Wednesday: Chicken or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, California blend veggies, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail blend or lemonade cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf with gravy or kettle pork, mashed potatoes, seasoned carrots, Emerald Isle salad, biscuit and sugar-free peach crisp or cherry pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken soft taco, rice pilaf, coleslaw, pinto beans, whole-grain bread or crackers and pears and berries or Oreo cheesecake.
Monday: Ham and beans, seasoned spinach, oven-fried potatoes, cornbread and peach crisp.
Tuesday: Spaghetti, garden salad, Italian blend veggies, garlic bread and fruit or pecan bar.
Wednesday: Beef stew, Carolina slaw, cornbread and fruit or Elvis Presley cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, green beans, mixed veggies, hot roll and ambrosia.
Friday: Cabbage roll casserole, savory carrots, peas, hot roll and Jell-O with fruit.
Monday: Baked ham or Italian sausage, spinach salad, black-eyed peas, potato wedges, whole-grain roll and baked pineapple or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken-noodle soup, half pimento cheese sandwich, buttered corn and blushing pears or pear crisp.
Wednesday: Open-face roast beef or chicken fritters, mashed potatoes, broccoli salad, green beans, roll and apple crisp.
Thursday: Fried chicken or beef pot pie, peas and onions, mixed green salad, scalloped potatoes, beets and spiced peaches or creme pie.
Friday: Sloppy joe or fried fish with cornbread, lettuce salad, potato wedges, vegetable medley and fruit salad or peaches and pudding.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.