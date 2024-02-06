Senior center menus - 1/22/17

Cape Girardeau/ Scott City

Monday: Pepper steak or ham and beans, baby baker potato, roasted Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll or cornbread and baked stewed apples or cookie and ice cream.

Tuesday: Sausage, bacon and egg casserole, oven potatoes with peppers and onions, biscuit and gravy, citrus salad and bran muffin.

Wednesday: Chicken or liver and onions, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, California blend veggies, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail blend or lemonade cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf with gravy or kettle pork, mashed potatoes, seasoned carrots, Emerald Isle salad, biscuit and sugar-free peach crisp or cherry pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken soft taco, rice pilaf, coleslaw, pinto beans, whole-grain bread or crackers and pears and berries or Oreo cheesecake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, seasoned spinach, oven-fried potatoes, cornbread and peach crisp.

Tuesday: Spaghetti, garden salad, Italian blend veggies, garlic bread and fruit or pecan bar.