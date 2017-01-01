All sections
FeaturesJanuary 1, 2017

Senior center menus - 1/1/17

Monday: Center closed for New Year's holiday. Tuesday: Chopped steak or ham with black-eyed peas, mashed potatoes, winter blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon apples or German chocolate cake. Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken broccoli Alfredo, garden salad with chickpeas, Italian vegetables, whole-grain garlic bread and pears and cherries or pineapple up cake...

Cape Girardeau/ Scott City

Monday: Center closed for New Year's holiday.

Tuesday: Chopped steak or ham with black-eyed peas, mashed potatoes, winter blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon apples or German chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken broccoli Alfredo, garden salad with chickpeas, Italian vegetables, whole-grain garlic bread and pears and cherries or pineapple up cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef stew, seasoned spinach, seasoned corn, banana berry gelatin, whole-grain hot roll, cottage cheese and pears or apple pie.

Friday: Fish sandwich or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, baked beans, potato salad, whole-grain bun or roll and chilled mandarin oranges or ice cream and cookie.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, stewed tomatoes, glazed carrots, cornbread and fruit crisp.

Tuesday: Country steak, mashed potatoes, California veggies, hot roll and cinnamon apples.

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie, green beans, bread and Jell-O with fruit.

Thursday: Open-face roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and fruit or dump cake.

Friday: Catfish, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, bread and fruit or bread pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Center closed for New Year's holiday.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or meatballs, seasoned cabbage, macaroni and tomatoes, cornbread and apples and raisins or Jell-O with whipped cream.

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff or patty melt, noodles with gravy, California blend vegetables, beet salad, whole-grain roll and tropical fruit or peach crisp.

Thursday: Turkey and dressing or ham, sweet peas, glazed baby carrots, whole-grain roll and apple crisp or sugar-free apple crisp.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog, macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, cornbread and peaches or cake.

Community
