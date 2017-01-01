Senior center menus - 1/1/17

Monday: Center closed for New Year's holiday.
Tuesday: Chopped steak or ham with black-eyed peas, mashed potatoes, winter blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon apples or German chocolate cake.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken broccoli Alfredo, garden salad with chickpeas, Italian vegetables, whole-grain garlic bread and pears and cherries or pineapple up cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef stew, seasoned spinach, seasoned corn, banana berry gelatin, whole-grain hot roll, cottage cheese and pears or apple pie.
Friday: Fish sandwich or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, baked beans, potato salad, whole-grain bun or roll and chilled mandarin oranges or ice cream and cookie.
Monday: Ham and beans, stewed tomatoes, glazed carrots, cornbread and fruit crisp.
Tuesday: Country steak, mashed potatoes, California veggies, hot roll and cinnamon apples.
Wednesday: Chicken pot pie, green beans, bread and Jell-O with fruit.
Thursday: Open-face roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and fruit or dump cake.
Friday: Catfish, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, bread and fruit or bread pudding.
Monday: Center closed for New Year's holiday.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or meatballs, seasoned cabbage, macaroni and tomatoes, cornbread and apples and raisins or Jell-O with whipped cream.
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff or patty melt, noodles with gravy, California blend vegetables, beet salad, whole-grain roll and tropical fruit or peach crisp.
Thursday: Turkey and dressing or ham, sweet peas, glazed baby carrots, whole-grain roll and apple crisp or sugar-free apple crisp.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or hot dog, macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, cornbread and peaches or cake.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.