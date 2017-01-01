Senior center menus - 1/1/17

Cape Girardeau/ Scott City

Monday: Center closed for New Year's holiday.

Tuesday: Chopped steak or ham with black-eyed peas, mashed potatoes, winter blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon apples or German chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken broccoli Alfredo, garden salad with chickpeas, Italian vegetables, whole-grain garlic bread and pears and cherries or pineapple up cake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or beef stew, seasoned spinach, seasoned corn, banana berry gelatin, whole-grain hot roll, cottage cheese and pears or apple pie.

Friday: Fish sandwich or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, baked beans, potato salad, whole-grain bun or roll and chilled mandarin oranges or ice cream and cookie.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, stewed tomatoes, glazed carrots, cornbread and fruit crisp.

Tuesday: Country steak, mashed potatoes, California veggies, hot roll and cinnamon apples.