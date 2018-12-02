All sections
February 10, 2018

Senior Center menues for 2-12-18 to 2-16-18

Monday: Hamburger stroganoff with noodles or sweet and sour chicken over rice, green beans, whole-kernel corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or red velvet cake. Tuesday: Ham and beans or country-fried steak with mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, cornbread/whole-grain crackers and tropical fruit dessert or poor man's cobbler...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Hamburger stroganoff with noodles or sweet and sour chicken over rice, green beans, whole-kernel corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled apricots or red velvet cake.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or country-fried steak with mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, cornbread/whole-grain crackers and tropical fruit dessert or poor man's cobbler.

Wednesday: Fried fish and hush puppies or pasta with meat sauce, lima beans, tossed salad, whole-grain garlic bread and chilled peaches or cherry delight.

Thursday: Salisbury steak or chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, Asian-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and pear crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Tuna patty or barbecued pork, glazed carrots, oven-fried potatoes, whole-grain bread or bun and baked pineapple or surprise dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham-noodle bake, corn, carrots, hot roll and peach crisp.

Tuesday: Chili, 1/2 peanut-butter sandwich, corn nuggets, crackers and bread pudding.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings, yam pattie, green beans, hot roll and fruit or strawberry cake.

Thursday: Spaghetti, Parmesan peas, tossed salad, garlic roll and fruit or chocolate cake.

Friday: Catfish, loaded potato, coleslaw, bread and fruit or cheesecake.

Jackson

Monday: Country-fried steak or chicken livers, buttered mashed potatoes, while gravy, roll, seasoned green beans and cinnamon applesauce or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chili with beef or chicken-noodle soup, 1/2 peanut-butter sandwich, whole-grain crackers, carrot salad, Mandarin oranges or emerald isle salad.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or sliced ham, buttered Brussels sprouts, seasoned succotash, whole-grain roll or cornbread and cherry crisp.

Thursday: Stuffed peppers or sliced pork roast, buttered mashed potatoes, buttered corn, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and brownies.

Friday: Baked or broiled fish or sloppy Joe, California-blend vegetables, seasoned wedgies, whole-grain roll or cornbread and spiced peaches or cheesecake.

Community
