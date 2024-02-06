Senior Center Mensu for March 27-31

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steamed zucchini, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or ice cream and cookies.
Tuesday: Beef stew or barbecued riblet and veggies, pickled beets, fried okra, cornbread and chilled pineapple chunks or pineapple cake.
Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or yummy chicken casserole, Italian-blend veggies, buttered corn, garlic bread and pear dessert or Texas sheet cake.
Thursday: Chick and dumplings or ham casserole, peas and carrots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain hot roll and strawberries and bananas or coconut cake.
Friday: Beef tacos or fried fish filet, tortilla chips, black beans/corn blend, tossed salad, crackers or hush puppies and tropical fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Ground beef stroganoff served over noodles or chicken casserole, peas and carrots, broccoli, hot roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Kettle beef or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, hot roll, zucchini and tomatoes and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or barbecued riblet on bun, beets, potato wedges, hot roll and pears.
Thursday: Vegetable beef soup or potato soup, peanut butter tub, coleslaw, crackers and peaches.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or burrito, Tater Tots, green beans, hot roll and pineapple.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.