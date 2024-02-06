Senior Center Mensu for March 27-31

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steamed zucchini, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or ice cream and cookies.

Tuesday: Beef stew or barbecued riblet and veggies, pickled beets, fried okra, cornbread and chilled pineapple chunks or pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or yummy chicken casserole, Italian-blend veggies, buttered corn, garlic bread and pear dessert or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Chick and dumplings or ham casserole, peas and carrots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain hot roll and strawberries and bananas or coconut cake.

Friday: Beef tacos or fried fish filet, tortilla chips, black beans/corn blend, tossed salad, crackers or hush puppies and tropical fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.