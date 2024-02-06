All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMarch 25, 2023

Senior Center Mensu for March 27-31

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steamed zucchini, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or ice cream and cookies. Tuesday: Beef stew or barbecued riblet and veggies, pickled beets, fried okra, cornbread and chilled pineapple chunks or pineapple cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steamed zucchini, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free peach crisp or ice cream and cookies.

Tuesday: Beef stew or barbecued riblet and veggies, pickled beets, fried okra, cornbread and chilled pineapple chunks or pineapple cake.

Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce or yummy chicken casserole, Italian-blend veggies, buttered corn, garlic bread and pear dessert or Texas sheet cake.

Thursday: Chick and dumplings or ham casserole, peas and carrots, seasoned spinach, whole-grain hot roll and strawberries and bananas or coconut cake.

Friday: Beef tacos or fried fish filet, tortilla chips, black beans/corn blend, tossed salad, crackers or hush puppies and tropical fruit dessert or cook's choice dessert.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Ground beef stroganoff served over noodles or chicken casserole, peas and carrots, broccoli, hot roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Kettle beef or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, hot roll, zucchini and tomatoes and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or barbecued riblet on bun, beets, potato wedges, hot roll and pears.

Thursday: Vegetable beef soup or potato soup, peanut butter tub, coleslaw, crackers and peaches.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or burrito, Tater Tots, green beans, hot roll and pineapple.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy