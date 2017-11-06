All sections
June 11, 2017

Senion Center menus 6-11-17

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sub sandwich or smothered brat, baked beans, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bun and sugar-free pudding with fruit or creamy fruit.

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, cherry tomatoes, 1/2 English muffin, home fries with gravy, citrus fruit salad with bananas and bran muffin.

Wednesday: Chicken quesadilla or beef taco salad, tortilla chips, Spanish brown rice, corn and black beans and tropical fruit or gelatin fruit dessert.

Thursday: Ham and beans or oven-fried chicken with potatoes, seasoned spinach, oven-roasted beets, cornbread and sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cream pie.

Friday: Cheeseburger or popcorn shrimp, tater tots, steamed broccoli, tossed garden salad and cinnamon applesauce or honey bun cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, spinach, fried okra, cornbread and spiced apples.

Tuesday: Scalloped chicken, hominy, green beans, hot roll and peach crisp.

Wednesday: Pepper steak, mashed potatoes, California veggies, hot roll and fruit or carrot cake.

Thursday: Spaghetti, seven-layer salad, cream corn, hot roll and fruit or peanut butter cake.

Friday: Tuna salad on croissant, Parmesan tomatoes, seasoned cauliflower and strawberry delite.

Jackson

Monday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, broccoli, whole-grain roll and tropical fruit or cookies.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan or beef liver, whole-grain pasta with marinara sauce, mixed-greens salad, Italian blend vegetables, garlic bread and peaches or peach pie.

Wednesday: Pork roast or baked chicken, rice, green beans, carrot-raisin-pineapple salad, hot roll and sugar-free Jell-O.

Thursday: Kettle beef or pork steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, roll and fruit cocktail or brownies.

Friday: fish or brats, coleslaw, baked beans, cornbread and pear crisp with high-fiber topping or cake.

