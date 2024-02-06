Senate passes aviation bill with $1.7B in disaster aid

WASHINGTON --The Senate has passed legislation to provide $1.7 billion to help residents of the Carolinas and elsewhere recover from recent natural disasters.

Lawmakers described the aid for those affected by Hurricane Florence as a down payment and said billions of additional dollars probably will be needed.

The disaster aid is part of a bill authorizing about $90 billion for federal aviation programs over the next five years. Airport managers panned the money for airport improvements as keeping airports "stuck in neutral" when it comes to upgrading outdated terminals and tarmacs.

Still, lawmakers addressed some of the flying public's top concerns. The bill requires the Federal Aviation Administration to set a minimum size for airplane seats and legroom to ensure safety, a nod to the growing number of complaints about shrinking seats. The legislation bars passengers from being kicked off overbooked planes, a response to airport officers dragging a 69-year-old man off a United Express plane last year.

"I think we can all agree that once you've boarded a plane, you shouldn't be kicked off until you arrive at your destination," said Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

Lawmakers also included provisions to reduce the amount of time passengers spend going through security checks. They boost the number of bomb-sniffing dogs trained in the U.S. and make it easier for travelers to sign up for expedited security screenings.

"What we are seeing is that our airports move much more rapidly when these canines are present," said Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.