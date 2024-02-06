SEMO Prom Mothers provide dresses, accessories to area girls

Girls come from all over the region to pick out a free prom dress, shoes and accessories at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau.

The program is called SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches, which is a chapter of the not-for-profit Becca's Closet. The organization provides an array of dresses, accessories and shoes for girls in school or who are homeschooled who want to go to their school dances, such as prom.

"We love it. It's such a happy thing to do," volunteer and chapter treasurer Cathy Schroeder said.

According to the Becca's Closet website, it is in memory of Rebecca Kirtman, "a 16-year-old cheerleader, honor student and caring young woman, passed away in a tragic automobile accident on August 20, 2003." In her freshman year, she launched a dress drive at her high school for those who couldn't afford to buy one and "felt that no one should miss a high school event because they couldn't afford to be there."

The local chapter began about five years ago in Jackson by the efforts of Brenda Randolph, who said she wanted to give back to the community and ultimately discovered Becca's Closet.

Ivionna Howard, front, stands still while Kelly High School teachers, from back left, Kelly Sloan and Lindsey Limbaugh check to see if the dress she picked out fits her correctly at the SEMO Prom Mothers shop at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau on Monday, March 15, 2021. Sloan and Limbaugh drove Howard after school to her appointment so she could pick out a dress. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

After four years, they moved into a bigger space in the Westminster church basement, which is noticeably a former day care based on the colorful carpet and walls. It provides enough space for the more than 500 dresses available that are donated by individuals, manufacturers or retailers.