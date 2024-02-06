All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMarch 20, 2021

SEMO Prom Mothers provide dresses, accessories to area girls

Girls come from all over the region to pick out a free prom dress, shoes and accessories at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau. The program is called SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches, which is a chapter of the not-for-profit Becca's Closet. The organization provides an array of dresses, accessories and shoes for girls in school or who are homeschooled who want to go to their school dances, such as prom...

Sarah Yenesel
Shop volunteer Brenda Randolph shows Bekka Bollinger how she can wear the shall with her chosen dress for prom at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Shop volunteer Brenda Randolph shows Bekka Bollinger how she can wear the shall with her chosen dress for prom at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Girls come from all over the region to pick out a free prom dress, shoes and accessories at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau.

The program is called SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches, which is a chapter of the not-for-profit Becca's Closet. The organization provides an array of dresses, accessories and shoes for girls in school or who are homeschooled who want to go to their school dances, such as prom.

"We love it. It's such a happy thing to do," volunteer and chapter treasurer Cathy Schroeder said.

According to the Becca's Closet website, it is in memory of Rebecca Kirtman, "a 16-year-old cheerleader, honor student and caring young woman, passed away in a tragic automobile accident on August 20, 2003." In her freshman year, she launched a dress drive at her high school for those who couldn't afford to buy one and "felt that no one should miss a high school event because they couldn't afford to be there."

The local chapter began about five years ago in Jackson by the efforts of Brenda Randolph, who said she wanted to give back to the community and ultimately discovered Becca's Closet.

Ivionna Howard, front, stands still while Kelly High School teachers, from back left, Kelly Sloan and Lindsey Limbaugh check to see if the dress she picked out fits her correctly at the SEMO Prom Mothers shop at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau on Monday, March 15, 2021. Sloan and Limbaugh drove Howard after school to her appointment so she could pick out a dress.
Ivionna Howard, front, stands still while Kelly High School teachers, from back left, Kelly Sloan and Lindsey Limbaugh check to see if the dress she picked out fits her correctly at the SEMO Prom Mothers shop at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau on Monday, March 15, 2021. Sloan and Limbaugh drove Howard after school to her appointment so she could pick out a dress.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

After four years, they moved into a bigger space in the Westminster church basement, which is noticeably a former day care based on the colorful carpet and walls. It provides enough space for the more than 500 dresses available that are donated by individuals, manufacturers or retailers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All of their dresses, shoes and accessories are in good condition, some not even used if they came from a manufacturer or retailer.

Randolph said that they never ask why you are shopping with them and only require a school I.D. since they only provide dresses to students.

Schroeder said all the girls and mothers are so appreciative of the shop since it saves them money because prom dresses can be hundreds of dollars, and there is also the added cost of accessories and shoes.

Randolph said that they recently re-opened the shop for prom this year after it closed in 2020 once the pandemic began. This prom season, she said she noticed girls are coming from farther away.

Ivionna Howard, left, tries on high heels during her shopping experience with the SEMO Prom Mothers at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Ivionna Howard, left, tries on high heels during her shopping experience with the SEMO Prom Mothers at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau on Monday, March 15, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

They have given out about 40 dresses for prom so far, and their average is around 68 dresses in total, per season. They are also open in the winter and fall for other seasonal school dances.

Appointments can be made by contacting their Facebook page, SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy