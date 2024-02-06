SEMO Prom Mothers provide dresses, accessories to area girls

Girls come from all over the region to pick out a free prom dress, shoes and accessories at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau.
The program is called SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches, which is a chapter of the not-for-profit Becca's Closet. The organization provides an array of dresses, accessories and shoes for girls in school or who are homeschooled who want to go to their school dances, such as prom.
"We love it. It's such a happy thing to do," volunteer and chapter treasurer Cathy Schroeder said.
According to the Becca's Closet website, it is in memory of Rebecca Kirtman, "a 16-year-old cheerleader, honor student and caring young woman, passed away in a tragic automobile accident on August 20, 2003." In her freshman year, she launched a dress drive at her high school for those who couldn't afford to buy one and "felt that no one should miss a high school event because they couldn't afford to be there."
The local chapter began about five years ago in Jackson by the efforts of Brenda Randolph, who said she wanted to give back to the community and ultimately discovered Becca's Closet.
After four years, they moved into a bigger space in the Westminster church basement, which is noticeably a former day care based on the colorful carpet and walls. It provides enough space for the more than 500 dresses available that are donated by individuals, manufacturers or retailers.
All of their dresses, shoes and accessories are in good condition, some not even used if they came from a manufacturer or retailer.
Randolph said that they never ask why you are shopping with them and only require a school I.D. since they only provide dresses to students.
Schroeder said all the girls and mothers are so appreciative of the shop since it saves them money because prom dresses can be hundreds of dollars, and there is also the added cost of accessories and shoes.
Randolph said that they recently re-opened the shop for prom this year after it closed in 2020 once the pandemic began. This prom season, she said she noticed girls are coming from farther away.
They have given out about 40 dresses for prom so far, and their average is around 68 dresses in total, per season. They are also open in the winter and fall for other seasonal school dances.
Appointments can be made by contacting their Facebook page, SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches.
