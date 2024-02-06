SEMO Food Bank receives funds

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston received a grant from Enterprize Rent-A-Car Foundation to build awareness and address issues related to senior hunger. Enterprise has partnered with Feeding America committing $15 million for senior and child hunger programs over the next six years.
The funds were awarded to 46 food banks nationwide based on their applications for projects to address senior hunger. A reported one in 12 Missouri seniors is considered food insecure, meaning they don't have the resoures to acquire enough food for a healthy diet.
SEMO Food Bank's program will focus on raising awareness of its resources to address senior hunger to encourage referrals for services.
