featuresSeptember 14, 2019
SEMO fair winners 9-15-19
Jackson mother Danielle Schremp and her daughter, Ava Turner, 5, attempt to wrangle Ava's little brother Cullen before the Mother/Daughter Look Alike contest begins Sept. 9, 2019, at the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau.
Jackson mother Danielle Schremp and her daughter, Ava Turner, 5, attempt to wrangle Ava's little brother Cullen before the Mother/Daughter Look Alike contest begins Sept. 9, 2019, at the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Pageant

Tiny Miss winners, 2 to 3 years old

1st place: Raelynn Reese, parent, Malarie Petty of Sikeston, Missouri

2nd place: Kinley Lasters, parent, Ashley Lasters of Oran, Missouri

3rd place: Hadley Emmons, parents, Chris and Keragan Emmons of Kennett, Missouri

Little Miss winners, 4 to 6 years old

1st: Riley Rae Webb, parent, Misty Webb of Arlington, Kentucky

2nd place: Ella Grace Pritchard, parent, Michelle Prichard of Burfordville

3rd place: Harper White, parent, Mrs. White of Sikeston, Missouri

Young Miss winners, 7 to 9 years old

1st place: Kyndall Evans, parent, Amanda King of Essex, Missouri

2nd place: Charlie Ann Walker, parents, Brandon Czik and Jodie Walker of Bell City, Missouri

Pre-Teen winners, ages 10 to 13 years old

1st place: Reese Carr, parent, Kendra Carr of Campbell, Missouri

2nd place: Chloe Brown, parent, Kristal Sells of Holcomb, Missouri

3rd place: Chloe Grace Walker, parent, Jodie Walker of Bell City

Teen winners, ages 14 to 16 years old

1st place: Kendyl Stuckey, parents, Terri and Paul Stuckey of Benton, Missouri

Miss SEMO Fair winners, ages 17 to 22 years old

1st place: Aly Moore of Cape Girardeau

2nd place: Isabelle McGill, parents, Teresa and Richard McGill of New Madrid, Missouri

3rd place: Heather Conaway, parents, Richard and Donna Conaway of Jackson

Father/son look-a-like contest

1st: Jason and Carter Riley of Cape Girardeau

2nd: John and Caden Dillingham of Cape Girardeau

3rd: Ryan and Jack Ryan Holloway of Cape Girardeau

Mother/daughter look-a-like contest

1st: Danielle Schremp and Ava Turner of Jackson

2nd: Bree and Alli Johnson of Cape Girardeau

3rd: Niome and Kylee Zoellner of Friedheim

Demolition Derby

Full-size feature

1st: Nick Austin of Cape Girardeau

2nd: Chris Berkbigler of Friedheim

3rd: Seth Niederkorn of Chaffee, Missouri

Mini-car feature

1st: Derek Temke of Olmsted, Illinois

2nd: Gage Rowland of Jackson

3rd: Terry Moon of Bloomsdale, Missouri

Baby Girl Contest

3 to 6 months

1st: Presley Dobbins, parents, Mackenzie Mitchell and Cortez Dobbins of Jackson

2nd: Julie Elaine Rose Franklin, parents, Jacque and Charles Franklin of Grassy, Missouri

3rd: Nevaeh Richardet, parents, Ashley Jones and James Richardet of Cape Girardeau

7 to 9 months

1st: Heidi Kramer, parents, Hayley and Nick Kramer of Cape Girardeau

2nd: Lilly Martin, parents, Laura and Chris Martin of Cape Girardeau

3rd: Everleigh McKlin, parents, Amanda and Bradley McKlin Jr., of Chaffee

13 to 15 months

1st: Linlee Lace Becquette, parents, Sara Bailey and Austin Seyers Becquette of Benton, Missouri

2nd: Olivia Dillingham, parents, Christine and John Dillingham of Cape Girardeau

3rd: Caroline Jane Jackson, parents, Vanessa and Matt Jackson of Charleston, Missouri

16 to 18 months

1st: Zhavia Wiseman, parents, Zuvonda Richardson and Justin Wiseman of Cape Girardeau

2nd: Oaklyn Dewrock, parents, Michelle Stewart and Jared Dewrock of Cape Girardeau

3rd: Mila Lindberg, parents, Ally and Charlie Lindberg of Cape Girardeau

3rd: Lillian Carver, parents, Chelsea and Jordan Carver of Cape Girardeau

19 to 24 months

1st: Maggie Essner, parents, Jacklyn and Zach Essner of Scott City

2nd: Elise Scherer, parents, Julie and Darren Scherer of Cape Girardeau

Baby Boy contest

3 to 6 months

1st: Matthew Hernandez, parents, Brittany and Miguel Hernandez of Cape Girardeau

2nd: Finnley Laubach, parents, Amy Laubach and Todd Rose of Scott City

7 to 9 months

1st: Cooper Wilkinson, parents, Whitney and Austin Wilkinson of Marble Hill, Missouri

2nd: Jameson Kimbel, parents, Kristen and Curtis Kimbel of Jackson

3rd: Wyatt Stone, parents, Kayla and Blake Stone of Jackson

10 to 12 months

1st: Cole Lasters, parents, Ashley and Kerry Lasters of Oran, Missouri

2nd: Grayson Bomar, parents, Amanda and Jared Bomar of Jackson

3rd: Kason Glueck, parents, Lauren and Caleb Glueck of Scott City

13 to 15 months

1st: Everett Krahl, parents, Kelsey and Andrew Krahl of Cape Girardeau

2nd: Treyce Cunningham, parents, Rhonda and Todd Cunningham of Jackson

3rd: Nathan Roth, parents, Kate and Travis Roth of Friedheim

3rd: Beckett Dinkins, parents, Amy and Billy Dinkins of Cape Girardeau

16 to 18 months

1st: Khanor Lilly, parents, Christen and Shane Lilly of Cape Girardeau

2nd: Grayson Dees, parents, Tara Dudley and Adam Dees of Scott City

3rd: Jace Dienstbach, parents, Andrea and Dave Dienstbach of Cape Girardeau

3rd: Zalik Brown, parents, Kylie Richardson and William Brown, IV of Mill Creek, Illinois

19 to 24 months

1st: Cullen Turner, parents, Danielle and Tim Turner of Jackson

2nd: Zander Nelson, parents, Georgia Jones and Deandre Nelson of Cape Girardeau

