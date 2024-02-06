SEMO fair winners 9-15-19

1st place: Raelynn Reese, parent, Malarie Petty of Sikeston, Missouri
2nd place: Kinley Lasters, parent, Ashley Lasters of Oran, Missouri
3rd place: Hadley Emmons, parents, Chris and Keragan Emmons of Kennett, Missouri
1st: Riley Rae Webb, parent, Misty Webb of Arlington, Kentucky
2nd place: Ella Grace Pritchard, parent, Michelle Prichard of Burfordville
3rd place: Harper White, parent, Mrs. White of Sikeston, Missouri
1st place: Kyndall Evans, parent, Amanda King of Essex, Missouri
2nd place: Charlie Ann Walker, parents, Brandon Czik and Jodie Walker of Bell City, Missouri
1st place: Reese Carr, parent, Kendra Carr of Campbell, Missouri
2nd place: Chloe Brown, parent, Kristal Sells of Holcomb, Missouri
3rd place: Chloe Grace Walker, parent, Jodie Walker of Bell City
1st place: Kendyl Stuckey, parents, Terri and Paul Stuckey of Benton, Missouri
1st place: Aly Moore of Cape Girardeau
2nd place: Isabelle McGill, parents, Teresa and Richard McGill of New Madrid, Missouri
3rd place: Heather Conaway, parents, Richard and Donna Conaway of Jackson
1st: Jason and Carter Riley of Cape Girardeau
2nd: John and Caden Dillingham of Cape Girardeau
3rd: Ryan and Jack Ryan Holloway of Cape Girardeau
1st: Danielle Schremp and Ava Turner of Jackson
2nd: Bree and Alli Johnson of Cape Girardeau
3rd: Niome and Kylee Zoellner of Friedheim
1st: Nick Austin of Cape Girardeau
2nd: Chris Berkbigler of Friedheim
3rd: Seth Niederkorn of Chaffee, Missouri
1st: Derek Temke of Olmsted, Illinois
2nd: Gage Rowland of Jackson
3rd: Terry Moon of Bloomsdale, Missouri
1st: Presley Dobbins, parents, Mackenzie Mitchell and Cortez Dobbins of Jackson
2nd: Julie Elaine Rose Franklin, parents, Jacque and Charles Franklin of Grassy, Missouri
3rd: Nevaeh Richardet, parents, Ashley Jones and James Richardet of Cape Girardeau
1st: Heidi Kramer, parents, Hayley and Nick Kramer of Cape Girardeau
2nd: Lilly Martin, parents, Laura and Chris Martin of Cape Girardeau
3rd: Everleigh McKlin, parents, Amanda and Bradley McKlin Jr., of Chaffee
1st: Linlee Lace Becquette, parents, Sara Bailey and Austin Seyers Becquette of Benton, Missouri
2nd: Olivia Dillingham, parents, Christine and John Dillingham of Cape Girardeau
3rd: Caroline Jane Jackson, parents, Vanessa and Matt Jackson of Charleston, Missouri
1st: Zhavia Wiseman, parents, Zuvonda Richardson and Justin Wiseman of Cape Girardeau
2nd: Oaklyn Dewrock, parents, Michelle Stewart and Jared Dewrock of Cape Girardeau
3rd: Mila Lindberg, parents, Ally and Charlie Lindberg of Cape Girardeau
3rd: Lillian Carver, parents, Chelsea and Jordan Carver of Cape Girardeau
1st: Maggie Essner, parents, Jacklyn and Zach Essner of Scott City
2nd: Elise Scherer, parents, Julie and Darren Scherer of Cape Girardeau
3 to 6 months
1st: Matthew Hernandez, parents, Brittany and Miguel Hernandez of Cape Girardeau
2nd: Finnley Laubach, parents, Amy Laubach and Todd Rose of Scott City
1st: Cooper Wilkinson, parents, Whitney and Austin Wilkinson of Marble Hill, Missouri
2nd: Jameson Kimbel, parents, Kristen and Curtis Kimbel of Jackson
3rd: Wyatt Stone, parents, Kayla and Blake Stone of Jackson
1st: Cole Lasters, parents, Ashley and Kerry Lasters of Oran, Missouri
2nd: Grayson Bomar, parents, Amanda and Jared Bomar of Jackson
3rd: Kason Glueck, parents, Lauren and Caleb Glueck of Scott City
1st: Everett Krahl, parents, Kelsey and Andrew Krahl of Cape Girardeau
2nd: Treyce Cunningham, parents, Rhonda and Todd Cunningham of Jackson
3rd: Nathan Roth, parents, Kate and Travis Roth of Friedheim
3rd: Beckett Dinkins, parents, Amy and Billy Dinkins of Cape Girardeau
1st: Khanor Lilly, parents, Christen and Shane Lilly of Cape Girardeau
2nd: Grayson Dees, parents, Tara Dudley and Adam Dees of Scott City
3rd: Jace Dienstbach, parents, Andrea and Dave Dienstbach of Cape Girardeau
3rd: Zalik Brown, parents, Kylie Richardson and William Brown, IV of Mill Creek, Illinois
1st: Cullen Turner, parents, Danielle and Tim Turner of Jackson
2nd: Zander Nelson, parents, Georgia Jones and Deandre Nelson of Cape Girardeau
