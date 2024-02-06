All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 17, 2017

SEMO Fair winners 2017

1st: Cindy Wheatley, Sikeston, Missouri 2nd: Dayne Greer, Coldwater, Missouri 3rd: Dude Huey, Cape Girardeau 4th: Wayne Wheatley, Sikeston, Missouri 5th: Mike King, Oak Ridge 6th: Mary King, Oak Ridge Full-size feature 1st: Dustin Matty, Cape Girardeau...

Senior horse/mule challenge

1st: Cindy Wheatley, Sikeston, Missouri

2nd: Dayne Greer, Coldwater, Missouri

3rd: Dude Huey, Cape Girardeau

4th: Wayne Wheatley, Sikeston, Missouri

5th: Mike King, Oak Ridge

6th: Mary King, Oak Ridge

Demolition Derby

Full-size feature

1st: Dustin Matty, Cape Girardeau

2nd: Seth Niederkorn, Chaffee, Missouri

3rd: Corey Meyers, Scott City

4th: Tom Bloom, Bloomsdale, Missouri

5th: Carman Jackson, Scott City

Mad Dog: Chris Berkbigler, Friedheim

Mini Car Heat 1

1st: Nick Austin, Cape Girardeau

2nd: Levi Lewis, Jackson

3rd: Gage Rowland, Jackson

4th: Daniel Hancock, Jonesboro, Illinois

5th: Kim Short, Anna, Illinois

Mini Car Heat 2

1st: Stephen Dunn, Millersville

2nd: Justin Treponier, Cape Girardeau

3rd: Travis Bowman, Cape Girardeau

4th grade: Tanner Keith, Glenallen, Missouri

5th: Jonathan Williams, Scott City

Mini Car Heat 3

1st: Juan Velasquez, Anna, Illinois

2nd: John Lohmann, Frohna, Missouri

3rd: Ethan Myer, Cobden, Illinois

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

4th: Jesse Linecum, Jackson

5th: Blake Morre, Jackson

Mini Car Feature

1st: Levi Lewis, Jackson

2nd: Gage Rowland, Jackson

3rd: Nick Austin, Cape Girardeau

4th: Blake Moore, Jackson

Mad Dog: Levi Lewis, Jackson

Fair pageant

Tiny Miss

1st: Keeley Dannenmueller, Scott City

2nd: Saddie Ramsey, parent, Jessica Ramsey, Sikeston, Missouri

Little Miss

1st: Lucy Kay Short, parent, Heather Short, Altenburg, Missouri

2nd: Kimberly Woodworth, East Prairie, Missouri

3rd: Sylvia Bates, parent, Karla Bates, Bell City, Missouri

Young Miss

1st: Reese Carr, Campbell, Missouri

2nd: Briley Hollis, parent, Rebecka Hollis, Cape Girardeau

3rd: Charlie Walker, parent, Jamie Walker, Bell City, Missouri

Pre-teen

1st: Katelynn Owens, parent, Shannon Owens, Dexter, Missouri

2nd: Averee Ackman, parents, Amanda Ackman and Trey and Lesley Ackman, Dexter, Missouri

3rd: Chloe Walker, parent, Jodie Walker, Bell City, Missouri

Teen

1st: Gracie Layne Barber, parent, Becky Barber Robinson, Sikeston, Missouri

2nd: Breanna Backfisch, parent, Miranda Glasser, Blodgett, Missouri

Miss SEMO

1st: Faith Oliver, parent, Stephania Oliver, Dudley, Missouri

2nd: Alexia Cross, Sikeston, Missouri

3rd: Lyndsey Renae McClendon, Sikeston, Missouri

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy