SEMO Fair winners 2017

1st: Cindy Wheatley, Sikeston, Missouri
2nd: Dayne Greer, Coldwater, Missouri
3rd: Dude Huey, Cape Girardeau
4th: Wayne Wheatley, Sikeston, Missouri
5th: Mike King, Oak Ridge
6th: Mary King, Oak Ridge
Full-size feature
1st: Dustin Matty, Cape Girardeau
2nd: Seth Niederkorn, Chaffee, Missouri
3rd: Corey Meyers, Scott City
4th: Tom Bloom, Bloomsdale, Missouri
5th: Carman Jackson, Scott City
Mad Dog: Chris Berkbigler, Friedheim
Mini Car Heat 1
1st: Nick Austin, Cape Girardeau
2nd: Levi Lewis, Jackson
3rd: Gage Rowland, Jackson
4th: Daniel Hancock, Jonesboro, Illinois
5th: Kim Short, Anna, Illinois
Mini Car Heat 2
1st: Stephen Dunn, Millersville
2nd: Justin Treponier, Cape Girardeau
3rd: Travis Bowman, Cape Girardeau
4th grade: Tanner Keith, Glenallen, Missouri
5th: Jonathan Williams, Scott City
Mini Car Heat 3
1st: Juan Velasquez, Anna, Illinois
2nd: John Lohmann, Frohna, Missouri
3rd: Ethan Myer, Cobden, Illinois
4th: Jesse Linecum, Jackson
5th: Blake Morre, Jackson
Mini Car Feature
1st: Levi Lewis, Jackson
2nd: Gage Rowland, Jackson
3rd: Nick Austin, Cape Girardeau
4th: Blake Moore, Jackson
Mad Dog: Levi Lewis, Jackson
Tiny Miss
1st: Keeley Dannenmueller, Scott City
2nd: Saddie Ramsey, parent, Jessica Ramsey, Sikeston, Missouri
Little Miss
1st: Lucy Kay Short, parent, Heather Short, Altenburg, Missouri
2nd: Kimberly Woodworth, East Prairie, Missouri
3rd: Sylvia Bates, parent, Karla Bates, Bell City, Missouri
Young Miss
1st: Reese Carr, Campbell, Missouri
2nd: Briley Hollis, parent, Rebecka Hollis, Cape Girardeau
3rd: Charlie Walker, parent, Jamie Walker, Bell City, Missouri
Pre-teen
1st: Katelynn Owens, parent, Shannon Owens, Dexter, Missouri
2nd: Averee Ackman, parents, Amanda Ackman and Trey and Lesley Ackman, Dexter, Missouri
3rd: Chloe Walker, parent, Jodie Walker, Bell City, Missouri
Teen
1st: Gracie Layne Barber, parent, Becky Barber Robinson, Sikeston, Missouri
2nd: Breanna Backfisch, parent, Miranda Glasser, Blodgett, Missouri
Miss SEMO
1st: Faith Oliver, parent, Stephania Oliver, Dudley, Missouri
2nd: Alexia Cross, Sikeston, Missouri
3rd: Lyndsey Renae McClendon, Sikeston, Missouri
