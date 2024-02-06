All sections
September 22, 2018

SEMO District Fair winners 9-23-18

Look-A-Like contest winners: mother/daughter

1st: Sharon Lutes and Heather Davis; Glenallen, Missouri

2nd: Sonya Pearman and Kelsey Whalen; Olive Branch, Illinois

3rd: Effie Sidiropoulos and Mia Willis; Jackson

Baby contest winners: girls age 3 to 6 months

1st: Caroline Wirtel of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Morgan and Charlie Wirtel

2nd: Graelyn Reddin of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Madison Robertson and Jalen Reddin

3rd: Zhavia Wiseman of Cape Girardeau; daughter of ZuVonda Richardson and Justin Wiseman

Baby contest winners: girls age 7 to 9 months

1st: Ramsey Schulz of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Becky and JJ Schulz

2nd: Journey Damron of Advance, Missouri; daughter of Amy and Ronnie Damron

3rd: Kaydee Davis of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Kacey and Blaine Davis

Baby contest winners: girls age 10 to 12 months

1st: Elise Scherer of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Julie and Darren Scherer

2nd: Maggie Essner of Scott City; daughter of Jacklyn and Zach Essner

3rd: Marianne Uzoaru of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Darcy and Joe Uzoaru

Baby contest winners: girls age 13 to 15 months

1st: Olivia Lekki of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; daughter of Misty and Dennis Lekki

2nd: Bailey Simpson of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Aura and Trey Simpson

Tied for 3rd: Trinity Williams of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Sharee and Terrvell Williams; and Raychel Harper of Chaffee, Missouri; daughter of Stacy Borneman and Myles Harper

Baby contest winners: girls age 16 to 18 months

1st: Charlotte Roth of Friedheim; daughter of Katie and Travis Roth

2nd: Ayslee King of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Janease and Dexter King

Baby contest winners: girls age 19 to 24 months

1st: Brystol Rodgers of Sturdivant, Missouri; daughter of Amber and Jeremy Rodgers

2nd: Kinley Lasters of Oran, Missouri; daughter of Ashley and Kerry Lasters

3rd: Alaura Broshuis of Leopold, Missouri; daughter of Margaret and John Broshuis

