SEMO District Fair winners 9-23-18

1st: Sharon Lutes and Heather Davis; Glenallen, Missouri
2nd: Sonya Pearman and Kelsey Whalen; Olive Branch, Illinois
3rd: Effie Sidiropoulos and Mia Willis; Jackson
1st: Caroline Wirtel of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Morgan and Charlie Wirtel
2nd: Graelyn Reddin of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Madison Robertson and Jalen Reddin
3rd: Zhavia Wiseman of Cape Girardeau; daughter of ZuVonda Richardson and Justin Wiseman
1st: Ramsey Schulz of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Becky and JJ Schulz
2nd: Journey Damron of Advance, Missouri; daughter of Amy and Ronnie Damron
3rd: Kaydee Davis of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Kacey and Blaine Davis
1st: Elise Scherer of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Julie and Darren Scherer
2nd: Maggie Essner of Scott City; daughter of Jacklyn and Zach Essner
3rd: Marianne Uzoaru of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Darcy and Joe Uzoaru
1st: Olivia Lekki of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; daughter of Misty and Dennis Lekki
2nd: Bailey Simpson of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Aura and Trey Simpson
Tied for 3rd: Trinity Williams of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Sharee and Terrvell Williams; and Raychel Harper of Chaffee, Missouri; daughter of Stacy Borneman and Myles Harper
1st: Charlotte Roth of Friedheim; daughter of Katie and Travis Roth
2nd: Ayslee King of Cape Girardeau; daughter of Janease and Dexter King
1st: Brystol Rodgers of Sturdivant, Missouri; daughter of Amber and Jeremy Rodgers
2nd: Kinley Lasters of Oran, Missouri; daughter of Ashley and Kerry Lasters
3rd: Alaura Broshuis of Leopold, Missouri; daughter of Margaret and John Broshuis
