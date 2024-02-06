All sections
FeaturesOctober 5, 2019

SEMO District fair winners

Best of show - canning: Joe Ewers, Cape Girardeau Best of Show in Canning received gift certificate from Gail Howard with Pampered Chef. Best of show: Baking: Susan Ahrens, Jackson Best of show: Sewing: Linda Withrow, Cape Girardeau Best of show: quilts, Hand-Quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri...

Family & Consumer Science

Best of show - canning: Joe Ewers, Cape Girardeau

Best of Show in Canning received gift certificate from Gail Howard with Pampered Chef.

Best of show: Baking: Susan Ahrens, Jackson

Best of show: Sewing: Linda Withrow, Cape Girardeau

Best of show: quilts, Hand-Quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri

Best of show: quilts, Machine-Quilting: Merle Deneke, Jackson

Best of show: quilts, Applique: Helen Cook, Marble Hill, Missouri

Best of show: quilts, Pieced: Anastasia Gonzales, Cape Girardeau

Best of show award winners in quilts received gift certificates from Golden Needle, Cape Girardeau

Photography

Best of show: Sharon Tuschhoff, Oak Ridge

Best of show, age 12 and under: Kasen Ahrens, Jackson

Both winners were awarded $25 cash sponsored by River Region Photography Club

Fine Arts

Best of show: Linda Lovewell, Cape Girardeau

Crafts and hobbies

Best of Show: Cindy Marsh, Cape Girardeau

FFA AWARD WINNERS: 2019

4-H/FFA combined beef show

Supreme grand champion steer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA

Reserve supreme grand champion steer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA

Supreme female champion: Lydia Hunt, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Reserve supreme female champion: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

ANGUS

Reserve grand champion bull: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA

HEREFORD

Reserve grand champion bull: Lauren Crutsinger, Delta FFA

SIMMENTAL

Grand champion heifer: Ethan Puchbauer, Oak Ridge FFA

Reserve grand champion heifer: Megan Miller, Delta FFA

OTHER BREEDS

Grand champion heifer: Lydia Hunt, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Reserve grand champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

COMMERCIAL

Champion heifer: Lydia Hunt, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Reserve champion heifer: Hannah Brunke, Jackson FFA

FFA steers (sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Inc., Jackson)

Grand champion FFA steer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA

Reserve grand champion FFA steer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA

FFA beef showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Lydia Hunt, Saxony Lutheran FFA

FFA daily rate of gain: Layton Hahn, Jackson FFA

FFA DAIRY

Grand champion rosette: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA

Reserve grand champion rosette: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA

FFA dairy showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson:Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA

FFA market goats (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)

Grand champion market goat: Alyssa Johnson, Senath-Hornersville FFA

Reserve grand champion market goat: Kierstin Cline, Senath-Hornersville FFA

FFA goat showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Kelsee Bibbs, Senath-Hornersville FFA

FFA sheep (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)

Grand champion ewe: Audrey Lutmer, Dexter FFA

Reserve grand champion ewe: Audrey Lutmer, Dexter FFA

Grand champion market lamb: Logan Limbaugh, Doniphan FFA

FFA sheep showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Cally Jackson, Senath-Hornersville FFA

Market swine (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)

Grand champion market swine: Noah Cunningham, Senath-Hornersville FFA

Reserve grand champion market swine: Morgan Crutsinger, Delta FFA

FFA swine showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Morgan Crutsinger, Delta FFA

4-H/FFA swine carcass judging (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP, Advance)

1st place: Riley Moore, Woodland FFA

2nd place: Logan Parks, Bloomfield FFA

FFA herdsman award (sponsored by Agri Systems, Cape & Jackson): Levi Jansen, Delta FFA

Youth in agriculture award/FFA Exhibitor of the Year (sponsored by River Radio Group): Meghan Marroquin, Senath-Hornersville FFA

Other awards

AG mechanics (sponsored by Metalweld, Inc. & Ozark-Gas Equipment & Supply)

Grand champion: Zach Aufdenberg, Jackson FFA

Reserve grand champion: Carson Childers, Jackson FFA

4-H/FFA tractor rodeo (sponsored by Davis Farm Supply)

1st place: Leo Gegg, Ste. Genevieve FFA

2nd place: Landon Ahrens, Jackson FFA

3rd place: Thomas Hayden, Perryville FFA

4-H/FFA public speaking contest (sponsored by Bank of Advance & Stoddard County Feed & Seed)

1st place: Emily Peters, Jackson FFA

2nd place: Aniyah Graciano, Acardia Valley FFA

3rd place: Kandee Harris, Malden FFA

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

