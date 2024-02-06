SEMO District fair winners

Best of show - canning: Joe Ewers, Cape Girardeau
Best of Show in Canning received gift certificate from Gail Howard with Pampered Chef.
Best of show: Baking: Susan Ahrens, Jackson
Best of show: Sewing: Linda Withrow, Cape Girardeau
Best of show: quilts, Hand-Quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri
Best of show: quilts, Machine-Quilting: Merle Deneke, Jackson
Best of show: quilts, Applique: Helen Cook, Marble Hill, Missouri
Best of show: quilts, Pieced: Anastasia Gonzales, Cape Girardeau
Best of show award winners in quilts received gift certificates from Golden Needle, Cape Girardeau
Best of show: Sharon Tuschhoff, Oak Ridge
Best of show, age 12 and under: Kasen Ahrens, Jackson
Both winners were awarded $25 cash sponsored by River Region Photography Club
Best of show: Linda Lovewell, Cape Girardeau
Best of Show: Cindy Marsh, Cape Girardeau
Supreme grand champion steer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA
Reserve supreme grand champion steer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA
Supreme female champion: Lydia Hunt, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Reserve supreme female champion: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
ANGUS
Reserve grand champion bull: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA
HEREFORD
Reserve grand champion bull: Lauren Crutsinger, Delta FFA
SIMMENTAL
Grand champion heifer: Ethan Puchbauer, Oak Ridge FFA
Reserve grand champion heifer: Megan Miller, Delta FFA
OTHER BREEDS
Grand champion heifer: Lydia Hunt, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Reserve grand champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA
COMMERCIAL
Champion heifer: Lydia Hunt, Saxony Lutheran FFA
Reserve champion heifer: Hannah Brunke, Jackson FFA
FFA steers (sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Inc., Jackson)
Grand champion FFA steer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA
Reserve grand champion FFA steer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA
FFA beef showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Lydia Hunt, Saxony Lutheran FFA
FFA daily rate of gain: Layton Hahn, Jackson FFA
FFA DAIRY
Grand champion rosette: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA
Reserve grand champion rosette: Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA
FFA dairy showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson:Dylan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA
FFA market goats (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)
Grand champion market goat: Alyssa Johnson, Senath-Hornersville FFA
Reserve grand champion market goat: Kierstin Cline, Senath-Hornersville FFA
FFA goat showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Kelsee Bibbs, Senath-Hornersville FFA
FFA sheep (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)
Grand champion ewe: Audrey Lutmer, Dexter FFA
Reserve grand champion ewe: Audrey Lutmer, Dexter FFA
Grand champion market lamb: Logan Limbaugh, Doniphan FFA
FFA sheep showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Cally Jackson, Senath-Hornersville FFA
Market swine (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)
Grand champion market swine: Noah Cunningham, Senath-Hornersville FFA
Reserve grand champion market swine: Morgan Crutsinger, Delta FFA
FFA swine showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Morgan Crutsinger, Delta FFA
4-H/FFA swine carcass judging (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP, Advance)
1st place: Riley Moore, Woodland FFA
2nd place: Logan Parks, Bloomfield FFA
FFA herdsman award (sponsored by Agri Systems, Cape & Jackson): Levi Jansen, Delta FFA
Youth in agriculture award/FFA Exhibitor of the Year (sponsored by River Radio Group): Meghan Marroquin, Senath-Hornersville FFA
Other awards
AG mechanics (sponsored by Metalweld, Inc. & Ozark-Gas Equipment & Supply)
Grand champion: Zach Aufdenberg, Jackson FFA
Reserve grand champion: Carson Childers, Jackson FFA
4-H/FFA tractor rodeo (sponsored by Davis Farm Supply)
1st place: Leo Gegg, Ste. Genevieve FFA
2nd place: Landon Ahrens, Jackson FFA
3rd place: Thomas Hayden, Perryville FFA
4-H/FFA public speaking contest (sponsored by Bank of Advance & Stoddard County Feed & Seed)
1st place: Emily Peters, Jackson FFA
2nd place: Aniyah Graciano, Acardia Valley FFA
3rd place: Kandee Harris, Malden FFA
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.