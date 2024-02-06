SEMO District fair winners

Family & Consumer Science

Best of show - canning: Joe Ewers, Cape Girardeau

Best of Show in Canning received gift certificate from Gail Howard with Pampered Chef.

Best of show: Baking: Susan Ahrens, Jackson

Best of show: Sewing: Linda Withrow, Cape Girardeau

Best of show: quilts, Hand-Quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri

Best of show: quilts, Machine-Quilting: Merle Deneke, Jackson

Best of show: quilts, Applique: Helen Cook, Marble Hill, Missouri

Best of show: quilts, Pieced: Anastasia Gonzales, Cape Girardeau

Best of show award winners in quilts received gift certificates from Golden Needle, Cape Girardeau

Photography

Best of show: Sharon Tuschhoff, Oak Ridge

Best of show, age 12 and under: Kasen Ahrens, Jackson

Both winners were awarded $25 cash sponsored by River Region Photography Club

Fine Arts

Best of show: Linda Lovewell, Cape Girardeau

Crafts and hobbies

Best of Show: Cindy Marsh, Cape Girardeau

FFA AWARD WINNERS: 2019

4-H/FFA combined beef show

Supreme grand champion steer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA

Reserve supreme grand champion steer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA

Supreme female champion: Lydia Hunt, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Reserve supreme female champion: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

ANGUS

Reserve grand champion bull: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA

HEREFORD

Reserve grand champion bull: Lauren Crutsinger, Delta FFA

SIMMENTAL

Grand champion heifer: Ethan Puchbauer, Oak Ridge FFA

Reserve grand champion heifer: Megan Miller, Delta FFA

OTHER BREEDS

Grand champion heifer: Lydia Hunt, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Reserve grand champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Saxony Lutheran FFA

COMMERCIAL

Champion heifer: Lydia Hunt, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Reserve champion heifer: Hannah Brunke, Jackson FFA

FFA steers (sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Inc., Jackson)