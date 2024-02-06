All sections
FeaturesSeptember 28, 2019

SEMO District Fair winners

Angus Champion junior heifer calf: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Bradley Going, Nashville, Illinois Champion heifer calf: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson Reserve champion heifer calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri...

Ty Wright, 10, heaves on a lead to rouse Jack the steer before competition on Sept. 11 at the SEMO District Fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau.
Ty Wright, 10, heaves on a lead to rouse Jack the steer before competition on Sept. 11 at the SEMO District Fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau.TYLER GRAEF

Open Class

BEEF

Angus

Champion junior heifer calf: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Bradley Going, Nashville, Illinois

Champion heifer calf: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve champion heifer calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Intermediate champion heifer: Brian Meier, Jackson

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Flickerwood Angus LLC, Jackson

Junior champion heifer: Kyle Lappe, Jackson

Reserve junior champion heifer: Austin Essex, VIlla Ridge, Illinois

Senior champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville

Reserve senior champion heifer: Terry Pohlman, Oak Ridge

Grand champion heifer: Kyle Lappe, Jackson

Reserve grand champion heifer: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Champion junior bull calf: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve champion junior bull calf: Tyler Meier, Jackson

Champion bull calf: Flickerwood Angus LLC, Jackson

Reserve champion bull calf: Lane Bollinger, Jackson,

Intermediate champion bull: Gary Rheinecker, Colter, Illinois

Grand champion bull: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve grand champion bull: Tyler Meier, Jackson

Charolais

Champion junior heifer calf: Tim Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: June McCombs, Fredericktown, Missouri

Champion heifer calf: Tim Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Reserve champion heifer calf: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, SedgewickviIle, Missouri

Intermediate champion heifer: Shelby Pearl, Duquoin, Illinois

Reserve Intermediate Champion Heifer: June McCombs, Fredericktown, Missouri

Junior champion heifer: June McCombs, Fredericktown, Missouri

Reserve junior champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Champion senior heifer: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Shelby Pearl, Duquoin, Illinois

Reserve grand champion heifer: Tim Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Champion junior bull calf: Shelby Pearl, Duquoin, Illinois

Champion bull calf: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Reserve champion bull calf: Michaela and Alex Roth, AMR Cattle Company, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Intermediate champion bull: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Junior champion bull: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Reserve champion junior bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Grand champion bull: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Reserve grand champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Hereford

Grand champion cow/calf: Kevin Babbs, Apple Ridge Cattle, Salem, Illinois

Reserve grand champion cow/calf: Charlotte Cook, Marble Hill, Missouri

Champion junior heifer calf: Kevin Babbs, Apple Ridge Cattle, Salem, Illinois

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Champion heifer calf: Bailey Pearl, Duqoin, Illinois

Reserve champion heifer calf: Maebry Enderle, Oran, Missouri

Intermediate heifer calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve intermediate heifer calf: Bailey Pearl, Duquoin, Illinois

Junior champion heifer: Krista Allscheid, Waterloo, Illinois

Reserve junior champion heifer: Krista Allscheid, Waterloo, Illinois

Grand champion heifer: Krista Allscheid, Waterloo, Illinois

Reserve grand champion heifer: Kevin Babbs, Apple Ridge Cattle, Salem, Illinois

Champion junior bull calf: Kevin Babbs, Apple Ridge Cattle, Salem, Illinois

Reserve champion junior bull calf: Lauren Crutsinger, Whitewater

Champion bull calf: Kevin Babbs, Apple Ridge Cattle, Salem, Illinois

Reserve champion bull calf: Kevin Babbs, Apple Ridge Cattle, Salem, Illinois

Intermediate champion bull: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Junior champion bull: Krista Allscheid, Waterloo, Illinois

Senior champion bull: Lauren Crutsinger, Whitewater

Grand champion bull: Krista Allscheid, Waterloo, Illinois

Reserve grand champion bull: Kevin Babbs, Apple Ridge Cattle, Salem, Illinois

Simmental

Champion junior heifer calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Champion heifer calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Jackson

Reserve champion heifer calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Champion junior heifer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson

Reserve champion junior heifer: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Senior champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Patton, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Patton, Missouri

Reserve grand champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Jackson

Champion junior bull calf: Logan Wessell, Gordonville

Reserve champion junior bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Champion intermediate bull: Ben Martin, Puxico, Missouri

Grand champion bull: Ben Martin, Puxico, Missouri

Reserve grand champion bull: Logan Wessell, Gordonville

All Other Breeds

Champion cow/calf pair: Kevin Britton, Olmsted, Illinois

Reserve grand champion cow/calf pair: Zach Word, Frohna, Missouri

Champion junior heifer calf: Schabbing Shorthorn, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Champion heifer calf: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Reserve champion heifer calf: Chase Gray, Sikeston, Missouri

Intermediate champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Olmsted, Illinois

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Aaron Brown, Jackson

Junior champion heifer: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Reserve junior champion heifer: Kevin Britton, Olmsted, Illinois

Senior champion heifer: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Reserve senior champion heifer: Zach Word, Frohna, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Reserve grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farm, Cape Girardeau

Champion junior bull calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farm, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion junior bull calf: Leah Puchbauer, Jackson

Champion bull calf: Zach Word, Frohna, Missouri

Champion junior bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farm, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farm, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farm, Cape Girardeau

Commercial

Champion junior heifer calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farm, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Logan Wessell, Gordonville

Champion heifer calf: SEMissouri University Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion heifer calf: Logan Wessell, Gordonville

Intermediate champion heifer: Ben Martin, Puxico, Missouri

Reserve champion intermediate heifer: Coebie Glastetter, Cape Girardeau

Junior champion heifer: Hannah Brunke, Jackson

Reserve junior champion heifer: Frances Hendrix, Farmington, Missouri

Senior champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Patton, Missouri

Reserve champion senior heifer: Fisher's Cattle Farm, Bloomfield, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Paton, Missouri

Reserve grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farm, Cape Girardeau

DAIRY

Brown Swiss

Junior champion female: Robland Swiss, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: Robland Swiss, Jackson

Senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Guernsey

Junior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve junior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Senior champion female: Elizabeth and Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve senior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Grand champion female: Elizabeth and Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Reserve grand champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois

Holstein

Junior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge

Senior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve senior champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge

Grand champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve grand champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge

Jersey

Junior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve junior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Senior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve senior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Milking Shorthorn

Junior champion female: Emma Carile, Thompsonville, Illinois

Reserve junior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Senior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Reserve champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Reserve grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Ayrshire

Junior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Reserve junior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Senior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Reserve senior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

Reserve grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois

DRAFT HORSES AND MULES

Draft Mules

Grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Reserve grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Grand champion mare mule: David Allen, Whitewater

Reserve grand champion mare mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Champion miniature mule: Anthony Eftink, Leopold, Missouri

Reserve champion miniature mule: Don Pippin and Chris McGrath, Butler, Missouri

Champion pair of mules: David Allen, Whitewater

Jacks and Jennets

Champion jennet: Jamie Koeberl, Altenburg, Missouri

Reserve champion jennet: Jamie Koeberl, Altenburg, Missouri

Champion jack: Jamie Koeberl, Altenburg, Missouri

Draft Ponies

Champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion stallion: Darla Mangels, Jackson

Champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Draft Horses

Champion stallion: Brian Heuring, Chaffee, Missouri

Reserve champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson

Reserve champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson

Champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion mare: Brian Heuring, Chaffee, Missouri

SWINE

Junior champion berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve junior champion berkshire gilt: Bailey Aufdenberg, Burfordville

Grand champion berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve grand champion berkshire gilt: Bailey Aufdenberg, Burfordville

Junior champion gilt, other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson

Reserve junior champion gilt, other breeds: Levi Jansen, Whitewater

Grand champion gilt, other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson

Reserve grand champion gilt, other breeds: Levi Jansen, Whitewater

Junior champion commercial gilt: Byron Sands, Jackson

Reserve junior champion commercial gilt: Lydia Shinn, Jackson

Grand champion commercial gilt: Byron Sands, Jackson

Reserve grand champion commercial gilt: Lydia Shinn, Jackson

Champion market barrows: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve champion market barrows: Dylan Jansen, Whitewater

SHEEP

Sheep Premier Breeders

Dorset: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Southdown: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Polypays: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Suffolk: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Katahdins: Kiefer Sheep Farm, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Other wool breeds: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Other meat breeds: Kiefer Sheep Farm, Sedgewickville, Missouri

POULTRY AND OTHER SMALL ANIMALS

Champion single comb clean leg standard class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Sponsored by Power Electric

Reserve champion single comb clean leg standard class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion single comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Discovery Playhouse, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion single comb feather leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Graham Heating & Air, Chaffee, Missouri

Reserve champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Sponsored by Sinn Logging

Reserve champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Sponsored by Matt's Poultry and Rabbitry

Reserve champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry

Reserve champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Sponsored by Buchheit of Perrryville, Missouri

Reserve champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Champion large duck: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion large duck: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Champion bantam duck: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry

Reserve champion bantam duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Champion goose: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau

Champion Turkey: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center of Jackson

Reserve champion turkey: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Champion guinea: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Sponsored by Lee's Construction

Reserve champion guinea: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion large pigeon class: Richard Britain, Chaffee, Missouri

Sponsored by Dottie Haupt

Reserve champion large pigeon class: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion small pigeon class: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Miles Diesel

Reserve champion small pigeon class: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Champion dove: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Sponsored by Sinn Logging

Reserve champion dove: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Champion guinea pig: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion guinea pig: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Champion large rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Sponsored by Joe & Gloria Waechter

Reserve champion large rabbit class: Wayne Hanselman, Jackson

Champion medium rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson

Reserve champion medium rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Champion small rabbit class Holland lop, lion head, jersey wooly: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by MFA Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion small rabbit class Holland lop, lion head, jersey wooly: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherlander dwarf, polish, other: Carson Reker, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by American Farm Mortgage & Financial

Reserve champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherland dwarf, polish, other: Melissa Subramani, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Matt Simons, Marion, Illinois

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion pigeon: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion guinea pig: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Overall grand champion rabbit: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau

Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau

Field Crops

Grand champion: 70 ears of corn: J.C. Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion: 10 ears of corn: Matt Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion: One ear of corn: Katie Trankle, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion: Three stalks of soybeans, oil: Emma Jones, Oran, Missouri

Grand champion hay bale: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Horticulture

Best of show: Fruits: Gary McDonald, Sikeston, Missouri, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri

Best of show: Vegetables: Gary McDonald, Sikeston, Missouri, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri

Best of show: Miscellaneous: Gavin Davidson, Sikeston, Missouri

Best of show: Garden Display: Lisa McArthur, Jackson, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri

Floriculture

Best of show: Potted Plant: Nancy Davidson, Sikeston, Missouri

Best of show: Cut Flowers: Lisa McArthur, Jackson

Best of show: Arrangement: Brenda Phillips, Cape Girardeau

