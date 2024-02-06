SEMO District Fair winners

Angus
Champion junior heifer calf: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Bradley Going, Nashville, Illinois
Champion heifer calf: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Reserve champion heifer calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Intermediate champion heifer: Brian Meier, Jackson
Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Flickerwood Angus LLC, Jackson
Junior champion heifer: Kyle Lappe, Jackson
Reserve junior champion heifer: Austin Essex, VIlla Ridge, Illinois
Senior champion heifer: Paige Birk, Gordonville
Reserve senior champion heifer: Terry Pohlman, Oak Ridge
Grand champion heifer: Kyle Lappe, Jackson
Reserve grand champion heifer: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Champion junior bull calf: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Reserve champion junior bull calf: Tyler Meier, Jackson
Champion bull calf: Flickerwood Angus LLC, Jackson
Reserve champion bull calf: Lane Bollinger, Jackson,
Intermediate champion bull: Gary Rheinecker, Colter, Illinois
Grand champion bull: Greg Meier, Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Reserve grand champion bull: Tyler Meier, Jackson
Charolais
Champion junior heifer calf: Tim Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: June McCombs, Fredericktown, Missouri
Champion heifer calf: Tim Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Reserve champion heifer calf: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, SedgewickviIle, Missouri
Intermediate champion heifer: Shelby Pearl, Duquoin, Illinois
Reserve Intermediate Champion Heifer: June McCombs, Fredericktown, Missouri
Junior champion heifer: June McCombs, Fredericktown, Missouri
Reserve junior champion heifer: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Champion senior heifer: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Shelby Pearl, Duquoin, Illinois
Reserve grand champion heifer: Tim Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Champion junior bull calf: Shelby Pearl, Duquoin, Illinois
Champion bull calf: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Reserve champion bull calf: Michaela and Alex Roth, AMR Cattle Company, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Intermediate champion bull: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Junior champion bull: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve champion junior bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Grand champion bull: Mike and Carol Haley, Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve grand champion bull: Jeff Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Hereford
Grand champion cow/calf: Kevin Babbs, Apple Ridge Cattle, Salem, Illinois
Reserve grand champion cow/calf: Charlotte Cook, Marble Hill, Missouri
Champion junior heifer calf: Kevin Babbs, Apple Ridge Cattle, Salem, Illinois
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Champion heifer calf: Bailey Pearl, Duqoin, Illinois
Reserve champion heifer calf: Maebry Enderle, Oran, Missouri
Intermediate heifer calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Reserve intermediate heifer calf: Bailey Pearl, Duquoin, Illinois
Junior champion heifer: Krista Allscheid, Waterloo, Illinois
Reserve junior champion heifer: Krista Allscheid, Waterloo, Illinois
Grand champion heifer: Krista Allscheid, Waterloo, Illinois
Reserve grand champion heifer: Kevin Babbs, Apple Ridge Cattle, Salem, Illinois
Champion junior bull calf: Kevin Babbs, Apple Ridge Cattle, Salem, Illinois
Reserve champion junior bull calf: Lauren Crutsinger, Whitewater
Champion bull calf: Kevin Babbs, Apple Ridge Cattle, Salem, Illinois
Reserve champion bull calf: Kevin Babbs, Apple Ridge Cattle, Salem, Illinois
Intermediate champion bull: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Junior champion bull: Krista Allscheid, Waterloo, Illinois
Senior champion bull: Lauren Crutsinger, Whitewater
Grand champion bull: Krista Allscheid, Waterloo, Illinois
Reserve grand champion bull: Kevin Babbs, Apple Ridge Cattle, Salem, Illinois
Simmental
Champion junior heifer calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Champion heifer calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Jackson
Reserve champion heifer calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Champion junior heifer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson
Reserve champion junior heifer: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Senior champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Patton, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Patton, Missouri
Reserve grand champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Jackson
Champion junior bull calf: Logan Wessell, Gordonville
Reserve champion junior bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Champion intermediate bull: Ben Martin, Puxico, Missouri
Grand champion bull: Ben Martin, Puxico, Missouri
Reserve grand champion bull: Logan Wessell, Gordonville
All Other Breeds
Champion cow/calf pair: Kevin Britton, Olmsted, Illinois
Reserve grand champion cow/calf pair: Zach Word, Frohna, Missouri
Champion junior heifer calf: Schabbing Shorthorn, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Champion heifer calf: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Reserve champion heifer calf: Chase Gray, Sikeston, Missouri
Intermediate champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Olmsted, Illinois
Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Aaron Brown, Jackson
Junior champion heifer: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Reserve junior champion heifer: Kevin Britton, Olmsted, Illinois
Senior champion heifer: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Reserve senior champion heifer: Zach Word, Frohna, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Reserve grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farm, Cape Girardeau
Champion junior bull calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farm, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion junior bull calf: Leah Puchbauer, Jackson
Champion bull calf: Zach Word, Frohna, Missouri
Champion junior bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farm, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farm, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farm, Cape Girardeau
Commercial
Champion junior heifer calf: Schabbing Shorthorn Farm, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Logan Wessell, Gordonville
Champion heifer calf: SEMissouri University Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion heifer calf: Logan Wessell, Gordonville
Intermediate champion heifer: Ben Martin, Puxico, Missouri
Reserve champion intermediate heifer: Coebie Glastetter, Cape Girardeau
Junior champion heifer: Hannah Brunke, Jackson
Reserve junior champion heifer: Frances Hendrix, Farmington, Missouri
Senior champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Patton, Missouri
Reserve champion senior heifer: Fisher's Cattle Farm, Bloomfield, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Paton, Missouri
Reserve grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farm, Cape Girardeau
Brown Swiss
Junior champion female: Robland Swiss, Jackson
Reserve junior champion female: Robland Swiss, Jackson
Senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Reserve senior champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Reserve grand champion female: Jacob Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Guernsey
Junior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Reserve junior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Senior champion female: Elizabeth and Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Reserve senior champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Grand champion female: Elizabeth and Evelyn Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Reserve grand champion female: Elizabeth Roedl, Edgewood, Illinois
Holstein
Junior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Reserve junior champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge
Senior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Reserve senior champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge
Grand champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Reserve grand champion female: John Schoen, Oak Ridge
Jersey
Junior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve junior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Senior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve senior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Milking Shorthorn
Junior champion female: Emma Carile, Thompsonville, Illinois
Reserve junior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Senior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Reserve champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Reserve grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Ayrshire
Junior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Reserve junior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Senior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Reserve senior champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Reserve grand champion female: Joshua Huelsmann, Germantown, Illinois
Draft Mules
Grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri
Reserve grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri
Grand champion mare mule: David Allen, Whitewater
Reserve grand champion mare mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri
Champion miniature mule: Anthony Eftink, Leopold, Missouri
Reserve champion miniature mule: Don Pippin and Chris McGrath, Butler, Missouri
Champion pair of mules: David Allen, Whitewater
Jacks and Jennets
Champion jennet: Jamie Koeberl, Altenburg, Missouri
Reserve champion jennet: Jamie Koeberl, Altenburg, Missouri
Champion jack: Jamie Koeberl, Altenburg, Missouri
Draft Ponies
Champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Reserve champion stallion: Darla Mangels, Jackson
Champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Reserve champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Reserve champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Draft Horses
Champion stallion: Brian Heuring, Chaffee, Missouri
Reserve champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson
Reserve champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson
Champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Reserve champion mare: Brian Heuring, Chaffee, Missouri
Junior champion berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve junior champion berkshire gilt: Bailey Aufdenberg, Burfordville
Grand champion berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve grand champion berkshire gilt: Bailey Aufdenberg, Burfordville
Junior champion gilt, other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson
Reserve junior champion gilt, other breeds: Levi Jansen, Whitewater
Grand champion gilt, other breeds: Gracen James, Jackson
Reserve grand champion gilt, other breeds: Levi Jansen, Whitewater
Junior champion commercial gilt: Byron Sands, Jackson
Reserve junior champion commercial gilt: Lydia Shinn, Jackson
Grand champion commercial gilt: Byron Sands, Jackson
Reserve grand champion commercial gilt: Lydia Shinn, Jackson
Champion market barrows: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve champion market barrows: Dylan Jansen, Whitewater
Sheep Premier Breeders
Dorset: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Southdown: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Polypays: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Suffolk: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Katahdins: Kiefer Sheep Farm, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Other wool breeds: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri
Other meat breeds: Kiefer Sheep Farm, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Champion single comb clean leg standard class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois
Sponsored by Power Electric
Reserve champion single comb clean leg standard class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois
Champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois
Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri
Reserve champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Champion single comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Discovery Playhouse, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion single comb feather leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Graham Heating & Air, Chaffee, Missouri
Reserve champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois
Sponsored by Sinn Logging
Reserve champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois
Champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois
Sponsored by Matt's Poultry and Rabbitry
Reserve champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois
Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry
Reserve champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois
Champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois
Sponsored by Buchheit of Perrryville, Missouri
Reserve champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois
Champion large duck: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois
Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion large duck: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois
Champion bantam duck: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois
Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry
Reserve champion bantam duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois
Champion goose: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau
Champion Turkey: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois
Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center of Jackson
Reserve champion turkey: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois
Champion guinea: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri
Sponsored by Lee's Construction
Reserve champion guinea: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri
Champion large pigeon class: Richard Britain, Chaffee, Missouri
Sponsored by Dottie Haupt
Reserve champion large pigeon class: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri
Champion small pigeon class: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Miles Diesel
Reserve champion small pigeon class: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Champion dove: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Sponsored by Sinn Logging
Reserve champion dove: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Champion guinea pig: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion guinea pig: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Champion large rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Sponsored by Joe & Gloria Waechter
Reserve champion large rabbit class: Wayne Hanselman, Jackson
Champion medium rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson
Reserve champion medium rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Champion small rabbit class Holland lop, lion head, jersey wooly: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by MFA Perryville, Missouri
Reserve champion small rabbit class Holland lop, lion head, jersey wooly: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri
Champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherlander dwarf, polish, other: Carson Reker, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by American Farm Mortgage & Financial
Reserve champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherland dwarf, polish, other: Melissa Subramani, Cape Girardeau
Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Matt Simons, Marion, Illinois
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Overall grand champion pigeon: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Overall grand champion guinea pig: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri
Overall grand champion rabbit: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau
Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion: 70 ears of corn: J.C. Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri
Grand champion: 10 ears of corn: Matt Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri
Grand champion: One ear of corn: Katie Trankle, Chaffee, Missouri
Grand champion: Three stalks of soybeans, oil: Emma Jones, Oran, Missouri
Grand champion hay bale: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Best of show: Fruits: Gary McDonald, Sikeston, Missouri, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri
Best of show: Vegetables: Gary McDonald, Sikeston, Missouri, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri
Best of show: Miscellaneous: Gavin Davidson, Sikeston, Missouri
Best of show: Garden Display: Lisa McArthur, Jackson, also awarded $25 cash sponsored by Donald Stream of Manchester, Missouri
Best of show: Potted Plant: Nancy Davidson, Sikeston, Missouri
Best of show: Cut Flowers: Lisa McArthur, Jackson
Best of show: Arrangement: Brenda Phillips, Cape Girardeau
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.