SEMO District Fair winners

Champion Gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve Champion Gelding: Darla Mangels, Jackson

Draft Horses

Champion Stallion: Meadowcrest Stables, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion Mare: Meadowcrest Stables, Chaffee, Missouri

Reserve Champion Mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson

SWINE

Junior Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Junior Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Senior Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve Grand Champion Berkshire Gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Junior Champion Gilt, Other Breeds: Shane Jansen, Whitewater

Reserve Junior Champion Gilt, Other Breeds: Amber Barron, Marble Hill, Missouri

Grand Champion Gilt, Other Breeds: Shane Jansen, Whitewater

Reserve Grand Champion Gilt, Other Breeds: Amber Barron, Marble Hill, Missouri

Junior Champion Commercial Gilt: Levi Jansen, Whitewater

Reserve Junior Champion Commercial Gilt: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Grand Champion Commercial Gilt: Levi Jansen, Whitewater

Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Gilt: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Champion Market Barrows: Gavin Shinn, Jackson

Reserve Champion Market Barrows: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

SHEEP

Sheep Premier Breeders

Dorset: Chad & Elizabeth Kiefer, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Southdown: Chad & Elizabeth Kiefer, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Polypays: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Suffolk: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Katahdins: Chad & Elizabeth Kiefer, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Other Wool Breeds: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Other Meat Breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

POULTRY AND OTHER SMALL ANIMALS

Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Reserve Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Reserve Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Standard Class: Michael Tyler, Jackson

Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Paige Burns, Auxvasse, Missouri

Reserve Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Standard Class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Reserve Champion Single Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion All Other Comb Clean Leg Bantam Class: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Reserve Champion Single Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Reserve Champion All Other Comb Feather Leg Bantam Class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion Large Duck: Joe Waechter, Scott City

Reserve Champion Large Duck: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Champion Small Duck: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Reserve Champion Small Duck: Laydon Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Champion Goose: Gloria Waechter, Scott City

Reserve Champion Goose: Gloria Waechter, Scott City

Champion Turkey: Katlyn Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Reserve Champion Turkey: Gabriel King, Glenallen, Missouri

Champion Guinea: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Reserve Champion Guinea: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Champion Large Pigeon Class: Carter Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion Large Pigeon Class: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion Small Pigeon Class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Reserve Champion Small Pigeon Class: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Champion Dove: Michael Tyler, Jackson

Reserve Champion Dove: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Champion Guinea Pig: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Reserve Champion Guinea Pig: Jocelynn Morris,

Marquand, Missouri

Champion Large Rabbit Class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve Champion Large Rabbit Class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Champion Medium Rabbit Class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion Medium Rabbit Class: Breeann Johnson, Olive Branch, Illinois

Champion Small Rabbit Class Holland Lop, Lion Head, Jersey Wooly: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve Champion Small Rabbit Class Holland Lop, Lion Head, Jersey Wooly: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau

Champion Small Rabbit Class Mini Rex, Netherland Dwarf, Polish, Other: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Reserve Champion Small Rabbit Class Mini Rex, Netherland Dwarf, Polish, Other: Melissa Subramani, Cape Girardeau

Overall Grand Champion Poultry Exhibit: Andrew Rogier, Highland, Illinois

Overall Grand Champion Pigeon: Carter Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Overall Grand Champion Guinea Pig: Jocelynn Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Overall Grand Champion Rabbit: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Field Crops

Grand Champion: 70 ears of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand Champion: 10 ears of corn: Sharon Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand Champion: 1 ear of corn: Shana Kight, Marble Hill, Missouri

Grand Champion: 3 stalks of soybeans, oil: Joe R. Bledsoe III, Charleston, Missouri

Grand Champion Hay Bale: Tyler Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Horticulture

Best of Show: Fruits: B. J. McArthur, Jackson

Best of Show: Vegetables: Kasen Ahrens, Jackson

Best of Show: Miscellaneous: Kandy Peek, Cape Girardeau

Best of Show: Garden Display: Lisa McArthur, Jackson

Floriculture

Best of Show: Potted Plant: Joe Cummins, Marston, Missouri

Best of Show: Cut Flowers: Brenda Phillips, Cape Girardeau

Best of Show: Arrangement: Brenda Phillips, Cape Girardeau

Family & Consumer Science

Best of Show - Canning: Terri Peters, Jackson

Best of Show: Baking: Melanie Smollen, Cape Girardeau

Best of Show: Sewing: Catherine Ring, Cape Girardeau

Best of Show: Quilts, Hand-Quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri

Best of Show: Quilts, Machine-Quilting: Sharon Newcomer, Jackson

Best of Show: Quilts, Applique: Nancy Woods, Jackson

Photography

Best of Show: Lisa Howe, Oak Ridge

Best of Show, Age 12 and under: Anna Ahrens, Jackson

Fine Arts

Best of Show: Carmen Huckstep, Cape Girardeau

Crafts and Hobbies

Best of Show: Ron Scherer, Jackson

4-H/FFA COMBINED BEEF SHOW

Supreme Female Champion: Kyle Lappe, Jackson FFA

Angus

Grand Champion Heifer: Kyle Lappe, Jackson FFA

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Paige Birk, Jackson FFA

Polled Hereford

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Lauren Crutsinger, Delta FFA

Grand Champion Bull: Morgan Crutsinger, Delta FFA

Grand Champion Cow/Calf Pair: Lauren Crutsinger, Delta FFA

Simmental

Grand Champion Heifer: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA

Other Breeds

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Chase Gray, Kelly-Benton FFA

Grand Champion Bull: Lane Bollinger, Jackson FFA