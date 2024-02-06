All sections
FeaturesOctober 6, 2018

SEMO District Fair Winners 10-7-18

FFA Steers (sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Inc., Jackson) Grand Champion FFA Steer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA Reserve Grand Champion FFA Steer: Chase Gray, Kelly-Benton FFA FFA Beef Showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Kyle Lappe, Jackson FFA...

FFA Steers (sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Inc., Jackson)

Grand Champion FFA Steer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA

Reserve Grand Champion FFA Steer: Chase Gray, Kelly-Benton FFA

FFA Beef Showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Kyle Lappe, Jackson FFA

FFA Daily Rate Of Gain: Landon Hahn, Jackson FFA (4.32 lbs)

FFA Market Goats (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)

Grand Champion Market Goat: Matthew Gardner, Senath-Hornersville FFA

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat: Kiersten Cline, Senath-Hornersville FFA

FFA Goat Showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Kiersten Cline, Senath-Hornersville FFA

FFA Sheep (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)

Grand Champion Ram: Audrey Lutmer, Dexter FFA

Reserve Grand Champion Ram: Audrey Lutmer, Dexter FFA

Grand Champion Ewe: Audrey Lutmer, Dexter FFA

Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Audrey Lutmer, Dexter FFA

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Kristen Johnson, Senath-Hornersville FFA

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb: Cally Jackson, Senath-Hornersville FFA

FFA Sheep Showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA

FFA Swine

Grand Champion Commercial Gilt: Eli Dixon, Bloomfield FFA

Market Swine (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)

Grand Champion Market Swine: Daniel Smith, Naylor FFA

Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine: Morgan Crutsinger, Delta FFA

FFA Swine Showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Daniel Smith, Naylor FFA

4-H/FFA Swine Carcass Judging (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP, Advance)

1st: Adam Koenig, Saxony Lutheran FFA

2nd: Whitney Mitchell, Naylor FFA

FFA Herdsman Award (sponsored by Agri Systems, Cape & Jackson): Chase Gray, Kelly-Benton FFA

Youth In Agriculutre Award/FFA Exhibitor Of The Year (sponsored by River Radio Group): Jesse Yount, Jackson FFA

Ag Mechanics (sponsored by Metalweld, Inc. & Ozark-Gas Equipment & Supply)

Grand Champion: Dyllan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA

Reserve Grand Champion: Anthony Strack, Jackson FFA

4-H/Ffa Tractor Rodeo (sponsored by Davis Farm Supply)

1st: Matthew Haupt, Jackson FFA

2nd: Leo Gegg, Ste. Genevieve FFA

3rd: Caleb Aufdenberg, Tilset 4-H Club

4-H/FFA Public Speaking Contest (sponsored by Bank of Advance & Stoddard County Feed & Seed)

1st: Judson Mayfield, Woodland FFA

2nd: Chelsie Rice, Arcadia Valley FFA

3rd: Samuel Koenig, Saxony Lutheran FFA

Community
