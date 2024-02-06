SEMO District Fair Winners 10-7-18

FFA Steers (sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Inc., Jackson)
Grand Champion FFA Steer: Aaron Brown, Jackson FFA
Reserve Grand Champion FFA Steer: Chase Gray, Kelly-Benton FFA
FFA Beef Showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Kyle Lappe, Jackson FFA
FFA Daily Rate Of Gain: Landon Hahn, Jackson FFA (4.32 lbs)
FFA Market Goats (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)
Grand Champion Market Goat: Matthew Gardner, Senath-Hornersville FFA
Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat: Kiersten Cline, Senath-Hornersville FFA
FFA Goat Showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Kiersten Cline, Senath-Hornersville FFA
FFA Sheep (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)
Grand Champion Ram: Audrey Lutmer, Dexter FFA
Reserve Grand Champion Ram: Audrey Lutmer, Dexter FFA
Grand Champion Ewe: Audrey Lutmer, Dexter FFA
Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Audrey Lutmer, Dexter FFA
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Kristen Johnson, Senath-Hornersville FFA
Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb: Cally Jackson, Senath-Hornersville FFA
FFA Sheep Showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Joe Ferguson, Meadow Heights FFA
FFA Swine
Grand Champion Commercial Gilt: Eli Dixon, Bloomfield FFA
Market Swine (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP)
Grand Champion Market Swine: Daniel Smith, Naylor FFA
Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine: Morgan Crutsinger, Delta FFA
FFA Swine Showmanship (sponsored by MFA Exchange, Jackson): Daniel Smith, Naylor FFA
4-H/FFA Swine Carcass Judging (sponsored by Southeast CO-OP, Advance)
1st: Adam Koenig, Saxony Lutheran FFA
2nd: Whitney Mitchell, Naylor FFA
FFA Herdsman Award (sponsored by Agri Systems, Cape & Jackson): Chase Gray, Kelly-Benton FFA
Youth In Agriculutre Award/FFA Exhibitor Of The Year (sponsored by River Radio Group): Jesse Yount, Jackson FFA
Other Awards/Recognition For Newspaper
Ag Mechanics (sponsored by Metalweld, Inc. & Ozark-Gas Equipment & Supply)
Grand Champion: Dyllan Muench, Oak Ridge FFA
Reserve Grand Champion: Anthony Strack, Jackson FFA
4-H/Ffa Tractor Rodeo (sponsored by Davis Farm Supply)
1st: Matthew Haupt, Jackson FFA
2nd: Leo Gegg, Ste. Genevieve FFA
3rd: Caleb Aufdenberg, Tilset 4-H Club
4-H/FFA Public Speaking Contest (sponsored by Bank of Advance & Stoddard County Feed & Seed)
1st: Judson Mayfield, Woodland FFA
2nd: Chelsie Rice, Arcadia Valley FFA
3rd: Samuel Koenig, Saxony Lutheran FFA
