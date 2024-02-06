Self-control a resolution worth pursuing

Most of us know self-control matters. Few will argue against the virtue. The difference, though, between knowing and doing is the difference between self-control and self-indulgence. There are a few strategies to help practice self-control in the coming year.

First, be clear about what you want to accomplish. When there is not a clear picture of how self-control can help you reach your goals then the cardinal virtue is a legalistic and depressing chain around your days.

Those same resolutions of living on budget, losing weight, watching less TV and reading more are fine on their own. But if you do not define what greater good they create to your life by your self-control then they will be forgotten as quickly as your New Year's kiss.

Second, be certain what you are doing is what you want and not envy at what someone else is doing that looks great. The Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) creates undue guilt, unhealthy and unnecessary pressure. Photos of paddleboard yoga may look appealing. You may even want to try a downward dog while at the lake. Just because someone you admire uses the hashtag #SUPYoga4Life does not mean their passion is yours. Define what you want and why.

Lastly, remember self-control is a fruit of the spirit. Ultimately practicing self-control is submitting to the Lord's will, purposes and guardrails for your life. Self-control is not self-mastery as much as it is surrendering every day (and often throughout the day). Self-control is not the goal but a means of surrender.