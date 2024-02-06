Self-control a resolution worth pursuing

I have a list of goals for 2019 that I did not reach. Now on the cusp of a new year raging with optimism, I will list out what I want to accomplish in 2020.
No. 1: Practice self-control.
Proverbs 25:28 reads, "A man without self-control is like a city broken into and left without walls." Ancient cities were walled for two purposes. The first was to keep out dangers like marauders, invading armies, wild animals, anyone or anything that could derail life as the city citizens new it.
The second purpose of a city's walls was to help what lived in the city thrive with sense of security and stability. Like the wall around an ancient city, self-control guards against what is harmful towards your life and can help to cause the good in your life to thrive. Self-control is a cardinal virtue.
Most of us know self-control matters. Few will argue against the virtue. The difference, though, between knowing and doing is the difference between self-control and self-indulgence. There are a few strategies to help practice self-control in the coming year.
First, be clear about what you want to accomplish. When there is not a clear picture of how self-control can help you reach your goals then the cardinal virtue is a legalistic and depressing chain around your days.
Those same resolutions of living on budget, losing weight, watching less TV and reading more are fine on their own. But if you do not define what greater good they create to your life by your self-control then they will be forgotten as quickly as your New Year's kiss.
Second, be certain what you are doing is what you want and not envy at what someone else is doing that looks great. The Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) creates undue guilt, unhealthy and unnecessary pressure. Photos of paddleboard yoga may look appealing. You may even want to try a downward dog while at the lake. Just because someone you admire uses the hashtag #SUPYoga4Life does not mean their passion is yours. Define what you want and why.
Lastly, remember self-control is a fruit of the spirit. Ultimately practicing self-control is submitting to the Lord's will, purposes and guardrails for your life. Self-control is not self-mastery as much as it is surrendering every day (and often throughout the day). Self-control is not the goal but a means of surrender.
