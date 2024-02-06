Seeking the will of God

By Ellen Shuck
People have trouble listening to Jesus. "What do I look for? How do I know if I'm genuinely following the will of God for my life? How do I hear God when he speaks?"
Those are all questions people ask. You needn't feel badly, though, because even Peter had trouble listening to Jesus.
If you read Scripture, God expressed the importance of "listening" to Jesus when, during the transfiguration, God said, "This is my Son; listen to him" (Mark 9:7).
If you're wondering whether you're following God's will for you, ask yourself why you're doing what you're doing. Are you acting for your own glory and gratification, strictly to derive pleasure from it or to hurt someone? Or are you performing your duties, pleasures and good deeds for God?
Can you see his face in everything you do, no matter how large or small it seems? If you can, you're doing the will of God.
St. Francis De Sales, in his "Golden Counsels of Saint Francis De Sales," says, "Strive to see God in all things without exception and consent to His will. Do everything for God. Look up occasionally or think about God."
When you talk with others, more often than not, you scarcely can wait for the other person to stop taking so you can jump in with your opinions or ideas.
Or perhaps you want to know something about the person -- find out about his occupation, family and maybe personal qualities.
Nevertheless, do you actually listen to what he's saying to you? Do you watch his body language to see the vernacular of approval or disapproval or love he's extending to you?
We are prone to want to talk rather than listen.
Do you learn when you are always offering your ideas and questions, or do you learn most and become better acquainted when you listen?
Of course you learn when you listen to other people.
The same scenario holds true in your relationship with God. You may be unable to hear an audible voice, but God speaks in physical and spiritual ways.
He directs you to an answer aimed toward an outcome. The son of God, Jesus, is speaking concerning issues with which you're struggling, or you may receive an insight while you're walking, meditating or listening to a word from another. You can read a particular passage in the Bible.
God has numerous ways and secrets to reveal to you in both, ordinary and unusual ways.
To know of God's power and communication avenues is to bubble over with joy, knowing you're never alone.
God is guiding you in ways, perhaps unseen, that lurk within your midst.
Keep looking, and especially, listening, to Jesus. See Jesus guiding your steps toward success in life.
A compliment, an intimate experience or encouragement from an unknown source may be all you need to lift you up.
A few years back, my nephew made a statement that jolted me out of my self-pity and self-absorption. I was attending a family gathering, and since I'm the youngest of six siblings, I felt like nobody paid attention to what I had to say.
I felt dejected, forlorn and left out. I shared with my nephew, Mark, that I felt alone and unloved. "No one notices me or what I have to say," I said, through my maze of pity.
He rose to the occasion and replied, "I think you are loved, and people do listen to you. Maybe you just don't notice."
I was so busy paying to the attention to the praise and attention everyone else received that I failed to see how much people reached out to me. I merely couldn't always be the center all the time.
God relates to you. He speaks, but you can be too preoccupied to notice his murmurings.
Whatever happens, don't lose your inward peace.
Instead, keep your eyes on God and listen for his voice.
