Seeking the will of God

By Ellen Shuck

People have trouble listening to Jesus. "What do I look for? How do I know if I'm genuinely following the will of God for my life? How do I hear God when he speaks?"

Those are all questions people ask. You needn't feel badly, though, because even Peter had trouble listening to Jesus.

If you read Scripture, God expressed the importance of "listening" to Jesus when, during the transfiguration, God said, "This is my Son; listen to him" (Mark 9:7).

If you're wondering whether you're following God's will for you, ask yourself why you're doing what you're doing. Are you acting for your own glory and gratification, strictly to derive pleasure from it or to hurt someone? Or are you performing your duties, pleasures and good deeds for God?

Can you see his face in everything you do, no matter how large or small it seems? If you can, you're doing the will of God.

St. Francis De Sales, in his "Golden Counsels of Saint Francis De Sales," says, "Strive to see God in all things without exception and consent to His will. Do everything for God. Look up occasionally or think about God."

When you talk with others, more often than not, you scarcely can wait for the other person to stop taking so you can jump in with your opinions or ideas.

Or perhaps you want to know something about the person -- find out about his occupation, family and maybe personal qualities.

Nevertheless, do you actually listen to what he's saying to you? Do you watch his body language to see the vernacular of approval or disapproval or love he's extending to you?

We are prone to want to talk rather than listen.

Do you learn when you are always offering your ideas and questions, or do you learn most and become better acquainted when you listen?

Of course you learn when you listen to other people.