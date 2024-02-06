Seeking purpose in what you do

Do you often feel that your work must be clean cut, be performed in a nice environment and exist with the absence of drudgery? When people are young, dependent on their parents and, consequently, must do necessary jobs, their thoughts aren't always on where their direction is going to be in life. Most of the time they are simply doing what they have to do, as most of us did. As we mature, though, our thoughts became more focused on what we'd like to do as an adult. Unless we're gifted with the desire and ability to perform manual labor requiring brawn as well as mental energy, we sometimes look towards something that is glamorous or requiring little psychical output. We may pursue a job that pays well, although we hate getting up every day. The job is prestigious and in an elaborate environment.

Does it matter why we choose what we do? Perhaps we are seeking, a job that, mainly, brings satisfaction and purpose to our lives? Whatever the reason is for picking a career, even if it isn't fulfilling, we can find outside sources where we can feel the satisfaction of contributing and helping in some way.

I began pondering the contribution of work in our happiness a few days ago. As I helped my daughter move into another house. It was a DejÃ vu experience. As I stood wrapping paper around glass dishes from her cabinets, and other knickknacks that were scattered around, I thought of my mom. Through the years, every time my family moved, mom was always the dependable person I could call on. She always gladly came over and helped. As I assisted my daughter, the memories came flooding back, crowding out everything else in my head.