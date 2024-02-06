Seeing the world around us

What do we see when we wake up in the morning? Do we leave our slumber and eagerly look toward the day? Do we direct our thoughts toward the good that is coming to us, or do we sluggishly throw the covers back and grumble with a vengeance? Possibly, we switch back and forth, depending on our mood or on what we've recently encountered.

As I talked with a young girl recently, I was saddened by her skewed outlook. We were discussing various things in life and within the world. She was extremely verbal in expressing how she looked at the goings on in the world. Alice reminded me of many adults that I've overheard voice the same viewpoints even though the circumstances were merely different, because of the changes in times, and in the way we live our life in general. Alice was expressing her opinion on the state of things in our world now. Her attitude was very negative, and I pitied her because her perspective on life was definitely unfavorable to success. Rather than sounding like a young enthusiastic youth, Alice was adamantly spitting out words of discouragement and negativity

I wondered where she had gotten her beliefs, but since I was familiar with her parents and friends, I understood. Those in her environment seemed to derive power and justification from criticizing those that were prospering. Alice cited examples of people that obtained riches and favor through crooked means, in an effort to vindicate her lack of accomplishment. She had wonderful dreams and knew what she needed to do to succeed, yet it was easier to talk and dream than to get up and do what was necessary to attain the kind of life for which she yearned. "The world is just not the same as it used to be, "Alice iterated. She went on to offer her feelings that no one cared about you anymore and about how dangerous things were. She went on and on. I listened, for sure, because teens often feel that adults are quick to criticize them and their actions, but seldom listen. I was aware of that truth, so I listened without outwardly judging her opinions. I did, however, attempt to point out some of the positives of living now.