Seeing the world around us

What do we see when we wake up in the morning? Do we leave our slumber and eagerly look toward the day? Do we direct our thoughts toward the good that is coming to us, or do we sluggishly throw the covers back and grumble with a vengeance? Possibly, we switch back and forth, depending on our mood or on what we've recently encountered.
As I talked with a young girl recently, I was saddened by her skewed outlook. We were discussing various things in life and within the world. She was extremely verbal in expressing how she looked at the goings on in the world. Alice reminded me of many adults that I've overheard voice the same viewpoints even though the circumstances were merely different, because of the changes in times, and in the way we live our life in general. Alice was expressing her opinion on the state of things in our world now. Her attitude was very negative, and I pitied her because her perspective on life was definitely unfavorable to success. Rather than sounding like a young enthusiastic youth, Alice was adamantly spitting out words of discouragement and negativity
I wondered where she had gotten her beliefs, but since I was familiar with her parents and friends, I understood. Those in her environment seemed to derive power and justification from criticizing those that were prospering. Alice cited examples of people that obtained riches and favor through crooked means, in an effort to vindicate her lack of accomplishment. She had wonderful dreams and knew what she needed to do to succeed, yet it was easier to talk and dream than to get up and do what was necessary to attain the kind of life for which she yearned. "The world is just not the same as it used to be, "Alice iterated. She went on to offer her feelings that no one cared about you anymore and about how dangerous things were. She went on and on. I listened, for sure, because teens often feel that adults are quick to criticize them and their actions, but seldom listen. I was aware of that truth, so I listened without outwardly judging her opinions. I did, however, attempt to point out some of the positives of living now.
After the meeting between Alice and me, I felt sad that she looked through such distorted lenses at her young age, and I hoped that she would become more optimistic in her future. I remembered when I was very young and my husband and I sat outside the room where our parents and their friends were visiting. We become very frustrated because their topics of conversation leaned toward the bad times that were going on in the world, then. We certainly didn't share their viewpoints and chalked it up to their age. Ever since the beginning of time, people have grumbled and fumed about the state of the world. I concluded that every generation has a preconceived idea of what his ideal world should be like. Of course it seldom is, and we have to realize this and change our perspective from inside of ourselves. Regardless of what is happening on the outside, we have free will to choose to be uplifted or discouraged by what is going on around us. It's true that there is an abundance of bad within our environment, but that situation has always been a reality.
There are ways we can see a better world by actively seeking positivity. Some of the ways are: Limit our exposure to media and social media; these can be poisonous to our spirits. Reframe our thoughts toward possibility and don't assume a victim mentality. Surround yourself with positive people -- one of the most important. Make a list of things you are proud of, about yourself, and we all have those. Lastly, go outside and experience the awesomeness of nature.
If we decide to look and see what's good in and about the world, our perspective will change from negative to positive. Let's start our days by rejoicing and saying, "This is the day the Lord has made," Let us rejoice and be glad in it" (Psalm 118:24).
