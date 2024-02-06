Seeing clear to the new year with delicious appetizers

The new year is in our very near future, and 2020 seems so foreign sounding to me. It doesn't seem possible that another year has flown by so quickly.

Families have various traditions for the new year celebration, and as different as those may be, I can be quite certain they all include good food. Some do soups, maybe shrimp or seafood, but ours usually includes a variety of appetizers and finger foods. My husband can make a full meal out of appetizers and finger foods, so he will be happy to see I have pulled together some fun, new recipes to prepare as we ring in the new year.

Happy New Year everyone -- make it a good one!

Crispy Mexican Cheddar Potato Skins

6 large baking potatoes

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided use

1 tablespoon salt

1/4 cup chopped peeled red onion

1 pound ground turkey or beef

1 packet taco seasoning mix

3/4 cup water

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup sour cream, optional

Homestyle Salsa (Mild), optional

1/4 cup chopped scallion, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pierce potatoes with fork. Lightly coat potatoes with approximately 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and salt. Place in oven and cook thoroughly until skins are crispy, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool enough to handle. Cut in half lengthwise and scoop out half of potato, making sure not to break the skin on bottom. Set aside removed potato for another use.

In a large skillet with remaining oil, over medium heat, saute onion until tender, about 3 minutes, add the turkey or beef, seasoning mix and water; cook thoroughly, 6 to 8 minutes. Place a small amount of cheese in the bottom of each potato skin. Top with meat mixture and additional cheese. Return to oven until cheese is completely melted. Serve hot as desired with sour cream, salsa and scallion. Makes 6 servings.

Sweet and Spicy Peanuts

These crunchy peanuts have a caramel-like coating, and hot sauce gives them a touch of heat. They make a tasty snack any time of day.

3 cups salted peanuts

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons hot water

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon Sriracha Asian hot chili sauce or hot pepper sauce

1 teaspoon chili powder

Place peanuts in a greased 1-1/2 quart slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine the sugars, water, butter, hot sauce and chili powder. Pour over peanuts. Cover and cook on high for 1-1/2 hours, stirring once.

Spread on waxed paper to cool. Store in an airtight container. Yield: 4 cups.

Baked Crab Rangoon

1 can (6-ounce) white crabmeat, drained and flaked

4 ounces (1/2 of an 8 ounce package) Neufchatel cheese, softened

2 scallions, thinly sliced, or more as desired

1/4 cup light mayonnaise

12 wonton wrappers (can be found in produce section)

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix first four ingredients well. Place one wonton wrapper in each of 12 muffin cups that have been sprayed with cooking spray, extending edges of wrappers over sides of cups.

Fill with crabmeat mixture.

Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until edges of cups are golden brown and filling is heated through.

May be individually frozen at this point. However, to reheat, place in oven in frozen state, otherwise they will crumble. They reheat very well.

JalapeÃ±o Popper Cheese Ball

Party-worthy cheese ball filled with all of your favorite jalapeÃ±o popper flavors like crispy smoked bacon, zesty minced jalapeÃ±os, sharp cheddar, smooth cream cheese and sweet scallions.

2 boxes (8 ounces) cream cheese, slightly softened

2 tablespoons sour cream

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese (reserve 1/2 cup)

10 slices crispy cooked bacon chopped (reserve half)

2 jalapeÃ±os minced (reserve half)

1/2 cup chopped scallions (reserve half)

Using a stand or hand mixer on medium speed beat your cream cheese, sour cream, garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper until smooth and creamy. Turn to low and mix in 1-1/2 cups of cheddar cheese, half of the chopped bacon, half of the minced jalapeÃ±o, and half of the chopped scallions. Combine your reserved cheddar, bacon, jalapeÃ±os and scallions in a small zipper storage bag and store in the refrigerator.

Lay out a large piece of plastic wrap on a counter top. Spoon the cheese into a ball shape and bring up the sides of the plastic wrap to cover the cheese ball. Utilize the wrapping process to help shape the cheese into a ball. Refrigerate the cheese ball overnight.

Remove the cheese ball about 20 minutes prior to serving. Spread your reserved cheddar, bacon, jalapeÃ±os and scallions on a cutting board or large plate. Unwrap the ball and roll in the reserved toppings.

Bacon-Pecan Stuffed Mushrooms

4 tablespoons butter, divided

2 tablespoons canola oil

12 large fresh mushrooms (about 1 pound), stems removed

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1 cup soft breadcrumbs

6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

2 tablespoons chopped pecans

2 tablespoons sherry or beef broth

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives

Preheat broiler. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons butter and oil over medium-high heat. Add mushroom caps; cook 2 minutes on each side. Sprinkle with salt. Remove with tongs; drain on paper towels, stem side down.

In same pan, heat remaining butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender. Remove from heat; stir in remaining ingredients. Spoon into mushroom caps.

Place on a broiler pan. Broil 5-inches from heat 2 to 3 minutes or until filling is browned.

Fried Chicken Fingers with Come Back Sauce

8 skinned and boned chicken breast halves

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground lemon pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups all-purpose flour

Vegetable oil

Garnish: gourmet salad greens

Come Back Sauce (recipe below)

Cut each breast half into 4 strips. Combine strips, milk, and next 3 ingredients in a shallow dish or heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag. Cover or seal, and chill 4 hours. Remove chicken, discarding marinade; dredge in flour. Pour oil to depth of 2-inches into a large Dutch oven; heat to 350 degrees. Fry chicken, in batches, 5 to 6 minutes or until golden. Drain on paper towels. Garnish, if desired. Serve with Come Back Sauce. Makes 16 appetizer servings.

Come Back Sauce:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup olive oil

1/3 cup chili sauce

1/4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons water

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

4 teaspoons prepared mustard

2 teaspoons coarsely ground pepper

1/8 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon hot sauce

1 medium onion, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

Stir together all ingredients. Cover and chill 1 hour. Makes 3 cups sauce.

Mini Baked Ham and Brie Sandwiches

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter

1-1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon minced dried onion

1 full teaspoon fresh orange zest

18 sweet Hawaiian rolls

1/3 cup grainy mustard

1/2 pound black forest ham

12 ounces Brie cheese, sliced

1/3 cup cranberry or strawberry jam

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter a 13x9-inch baking dish and set aside.

Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Stir in Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, dried onion, and orange zest. Cook until it begins to simmer, then remove from heat and set aside.

Remove the rolls from the package in once piece, and then slice all the rolls in half, again all in one piece. Place the bottom half onto the prepared baking dish. Spread with grainy mustard and top with ham and Brie cheese. Spread the top half of the rolls with jam and place over the Brie.

Whisk the sauce once again and then pour over the sandwiches. Bake until toasted and the cheese has melted through, about 12 to 15 minutes. Carefully remove from the oven and serve immediately.

Baked Caramel Corn