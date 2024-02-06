Seeing clear to the new year with delicious appetizers

The new year is in our very near future, and 2020 seems so foreign sounding to me. It doesn't seem possible that another year has flown by so quickly.
Families have various traditions for the new year celebration, and as different as those may be, I can be quite certain they all include good food. Some do soups, maybe shrimp or seafood, but ours usually includes a variety of appetizers and finger foods. My husband can make a full meal out of appetizers and finger foods, so he will be happy to see I have pulled together some fun, new recipes to prepare as we ring in the new year.
Happy New Year everyone -- make it a good one!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pierce potatoes with fork. Lightly coat potatoes with approximately 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and salt. Place in oven and cook thoroughly until skins are crispy, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool enough to handle. Cut in half lengthwise and scoop out half of potato, making sure not to break the skin on bottom. Set aside removed potato for another use.
In a large skillet with remaining oil, over medium heat, saute onion until tender, about 3 minutes, add the turkey or beef, seasoning mix and water; cook thoroughly, 6 to 8 minutes. Place a small amount of cheese in the bottom of each potato skin. Top with meat mixture and additional cheese. Return to oven until cheese is completely melted. Serve hot as desired with sour cream, salsa and scallion. Makes 6 servings.
These crunchy peanuts have a caramel-like coating, and hot sauce gives them a touch of heat. They make a tasty snack any time of day.
Place peanuts in a greased 1-1/2 quart slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine the sugars, water, butter, hot sauce and chili powder. Pour over peanuts. Cover and cook on high for 1-1/2 hours, stirring once.
Spread on waxed paper to cool. Store in an airtight container. Yield: 4 cups.
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix first four ingredients well. Place one wonton wrapper in each of 12 muffin cups that have been sprayed with cooking spray, extending edges of wrappers over sides of cups.
Fill with crabmeat mixture.
Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until edges of cups are golden brown and filling is heated through.
May be individually frozen at this point. However, to reheat, place in oven in frozen state, otherwise they will crumble. They reheat very well.
Party-worthy cheese ball filled with all of your favorite jalapeÃ±o popper flavors like crispy smoked bacon, zesty minced jalapeÃ±os, sharp cheddar, smooth cream cheese and sweet scallions.
Using a stand or hand mixer on medium speed beat your cream cheese, sour cream, garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper until smooth and creamy. Turn to low and mix in 1-1/2 cups of cheddar cheese, half of the chopped bacon, half of the minced jalapeÃ±o, and half of the chopped scallions. Combine your reserved cheddar, bacon, jalapeÃ±os and scallions in a small zipper storage bag and store in the refrigerator.
Lay out a large piece of plastic wrap on a counter top. Spoon the cheese into a ball shape and bring up the sides of the plastic wrap to cover the cheese ball. Utilize the wrapping process to help shape the cheese into a ball. Refrigerate the cheese ball overnight.
Remove the cheese ball about 20 minutes prior to serving. Spread your reserved cheddar, bacon, jalapeÃ±os and scallions on a cutting board or large plate. Unwrap the ball and roll in the reserved toppings.
Preheat broiler. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons butter and oil over medium-high heat. Add mushroom caps; cook 2 minutes on each side. Sprinkle with salt. Remove with tongs; drain on paper towels, stem side down.
In same pan, heat remaining butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender. Remove from heat; stir in remaining ingredients. Spoon into mushroom caps.
Place on a broiler pan. Broil 5-inches from heat 2 to 3 minutes or until filling is browned.
Cut each breast half into 4 strips. Combine strips, milk, and next 3 ingredients in a shallow dish or heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag. Cover or seal, and chill 4 hours. Remove chicken, discarding marinade; dredge in flour. Pour oil to depth of 2-inches into a large Dutch oven; heat to 350 degrees. Fry chicken, in batches, 5 to 6 minutes or until golden. Drain on paper towels. Garnish, if desired. Serve with Come Back Sauce. Makes 16 appetizer servings.
Come Back Sauce:
Stir together all ingredients. Cover and chill 1 hour. Makes 3 cups sauce.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter a 13x9-inch baking dish and set aside.
Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Stir in Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, dried onion, and orange zest. Cook until it begins to simmer, then remove from heat and set aside.
Remove the rolls from the package in once piece, and then slice all the rolls in half, again all in one piece. Place the bottom half onto the prepared baking dish. Spread with grainy mustard and top with ham and Brie cheese. Spread the top half of the rolls with jam and place over the Brie.
Whisk the sauce once again and then pour over the sandwiches. Bake until toasted and the cheese has melted through, about 12 to 15 minutes. Carefully remove from the oven and serve immediately.
Melt butter and stir in brown sugar, corn syrup and salt. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Boil without stirring for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in soda and vanilla. Gradually pour over popped corn, mixing well. Pour into 2 large shallow roasting or baking pans. Bake at 250Âº for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Remove from oven, cool completely. Break apart and store in tightly covered containers. Makes 5 quarts.
Combine these two ingredients together and spread in a 13x9-inch baking dish.
Combine these ingredients together in a saucepan and heat until all are smooth and creamy. Spread over the chicken and hot sauce layer. Top with 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Bake in a 350 degree oven until bubbly and slightly browned. Serve with celery sticks or tortilla chips.
This appetizer spread is quite elegant and can be made ahead so there is no last minute rush in preparation.
In a small bowl, combine cracker crumbs and butter. Press onto the bottom of the greased 9-inch springform pan. Place pan on baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Place pan on a wire rack. Reduce heat to 325 degrees.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and 1/4 cup sour cream until smooth. Add eggs; beat on low just until combined. Add onion, lemon juice, seafood seasoning, hot pepper sauce and pepper; beat just until blended. Fold in crab. Pour over crust. Return pan to baking sheet. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around edge of pan to loosen. Cool 1 hour longer. Spread remaining sour cream over top. Refrigerate overnight.
Remove sides of pan. Let cheesecake stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with seafood seasoning if desired. Refrigerate leftovers. Yield: 20-24 appetizer servings.
In a saucepan, combine the first seven ingredients; whisk over medium heat until smooth. Combine flour and cold water until smooth; add to cranberry mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl; stir in food coloring if desired. Cover and chill overnight. Serve with pretzels.
Put in a very large container or clean garbage bag. Gently shake or stir to mix up. Sprinkle over mix:
Pour over all:
Shake well or stir gently to combine. Sprinkle with salt if needed.
Store tightly covered.
You can easily change this up by adding what you like ... Goldfish instead of Cheez-Its, or Triscuits in place of wheat thins, etc., but it takes quite a bit of crackers and snacks to soak up the oil. I like lots of the Ranch dressing mix and sometimes add about 1/2 of a second package, and we like a good pinch of cayenne pepper; do your own thing.
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line two 15x10x1-inch pans with foil, and spray with cooking spray.
In large bowl, add chicken wings and oil; mix well. Stir in ranch dressing mix and red pepper; toss to coat evenly.
Spread wings in pans, skin side down. Bake 20 minutes. Remove from oven, and turn wings over. Return to oven, rotating pans, and continue baking 15 to 20 minutes or until no longer pink and temperature at least 165 degrees. Serve with ranch dressing.
This delicious hot Cajun crab dip is made in a cast iron skillet with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, juicy lump crab meat, and a Cajun kick.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, Creole seasoning, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce until well combined. Mix in cheddar cheese, celery, bell pepper, and scallions. Gently fold in crab meat. Transfer the mixture to a cast iron skillet or greased baking dish.
Bake until warmed through and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Serve hot with chips, crackers, or toasted bread.
New Year's Eve just wouldn't be the same without these classic wraps. Through the years, guests have proved it's impossible to eat just one.
Cut bacon strips in half. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until almost crisp; drain. Wrap each bacon piece around a water chestnut and secure with a toothpick. Place in an ungreased 13x9-inch baking dish.
In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, mayonnaise and chili sauce; pour over water chestnuts. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine first six ingredients and 3/4 teaspoon paprika. Add sausage; mix lightly but thoroughly.
On a lightly floured surface, roll each pastry sheet into an 11x10-1/2-inch rectangle. Cut lengthwise into three strips. Spread 1/2 cup sausage mixture lengthwise down the center of each strip. Fold over sides, pinching edges to seal. Cut each log into six pieces.
Place on a rack in a 15x10x1-inch pan, seam side down. Sprinkle with remaining paprika. Bake until golden brown and sausage is no longer pink, 20 to 25 minutes.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy new year and happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.