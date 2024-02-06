Seeds for your garden

By Rennie Phillips

Always kind of hate to see all the garden frost in the fall and then brown up and die. Most of ours has frosted and froze. We have some chard and turnips still looking good and green but everything else is gone. Always hate it but yet kind of relieved. Tilling and planting and harvesting and fighting weeds has made for a long summer so I'm ready for a rest.

But now that winter is here I'm starting to get seed catalogs. Always enjoy getting them. Some I order from and some I just kind of thumb through. Those with pictures I look through for new ideas for next summer. I'm not even sure how many I get but there are a bunch of them. If you aren't getting any seed catalogs, all you need to do is Google "garden seed" and I'll bet you will be inundated with seed catalogs.

One thing we need to realize is that seed is not the same from catalog to catalog and on the internet. Many of these sources for seed will give the germination percentages so check them out. If the germination percentage is like 90 percent then one out of every ten seeds will fail. I was checking some new kinds of Japanese cucumbers and they were like $8 for 15 seeds. That's about 50 cents a seed. I sure don't want many to fail. But some germination rates are even lower. I got some seed last year that was down around 70 percent. If I'd known the percentage before ordering I wouldn't have bought from them.

Some seed will germinate but simply won't do anything worth a flip. It just won't grow and produce. My main cucumber that I always grow is Tasty Jade. Last summer's cucumber plants just didn't do good. This could have been me or the weather but it could have been the seed. I checked with my son who grows the same cucumber and his didn't do as good either. I believe it was the seed. This brings up the importance of communication between gardeners. With the ease of using facebook there is no excuse for not staying in touch.

So it is imperative to get good seed from a reputable seed company whether it be by mail or from a local seed supplier. When you buy in person check to make sure the seed is intended for the 2019 season and not last years. Do the same with mail order companies. If they don't list the date then ask. If they fail to tell you then forget them. They aren't worth your business.