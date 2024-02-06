I would have normally suggested to reade it is time to seed your cool season (bluegrass, fescue, and rye) lawns when I wrote my last column four weeks ago. But because of the lack of moisture for a long time, our local soils were developing a lot of cracks in them because of that moisture deficit.

When I write this we have recently had a good rainfall and some more is predicted. Therefore I want to suggest now is the time to seed your cool season lawn if it needs it.

Purchase a good combination of bluegrass seed, or a combination of bluegrass, fescue, and rye. There are a number of bluegrass seed combinations on the market, so check with your lawn and garden dealer which one is the best for your situation.

At the same time that you get your seed, also purchase a good lawn starter fertilizer, such as a 9-13-7. The high middle number compared to the first number will tell the lawn seed at first to put its energy into developing roots at the expense of shoots.

When seeding make sure that you get the seed into the ground, not just on the soil surface. You can do this with a verticutter. This machine will put the seed into the ground.