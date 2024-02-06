Seed for next summer, if the freezer doesn't quit

I got a message from a friend of ours in Nebraska, and she asked if seeds would last if she bought them now for next summer. I said they would most definitely last, and I'd keep them in the freezer. We store all our leftover seed in the freezer. I think most seed, if handled right, will last several years. She was a little concerned that seed might not be available next summer, which might happen, so she was ordering now. The only seed we have had trouble storing is flower seed.

Once the seed is frozen, I would leave it there until you are ready to use the next time. What I wouldn't do is take it in and out of the freezer. Once we are through with a crop during the summer, I put it in the freezer. One example of this would be our tomato seed. I start my tomato plants indoors from mid-January to March. So all these tomato seeds after I'm through head to the freezer. I may start some in, say, June to transplant mid-July for fall tomatoes, but these will be only a couple varieties. This summer we planted probably a dozen zucchini plants in one of the tunnels in July or so. Other than these, most of our seed is in the freezer.

A couple weeks ago I ordered a good bunch of seed we will need next summer. These fall along the major crops we enjoy. I ordered two different varieties of tomato seeds, which are our favorites, one red and one yellow or orange. I also ordered a number of Tasty Jade cucumber seeds. We have tried a number of cucumbers, and these are still our favorites, hands down. I also ordered some zucchini seed. All those I ordered are yellow zucchini, which we enjoy. I also ordered two varieties of celery. We have never grown celery, so this will be a first. I did order some Hakurei turnip seed. I believe this seed is about 32 days to maturity and ready to eat. Bulbs are up to about 2 inches, and the tops are pretty good cooked. Bulbs are pure white and tender. The seed we will freeze right now. They are a little pricey.

Virtually everything we grow, we start in the greenhouse and then transplant it into the garden. We even did this with a 48-spot tray of okra. The baby okra was so small and fragile I figured we'd end up killing a bunch of them. We maybe lost one or two. It did amazingly well. So because we start them indoors, we don't need nearly as many seeds.

When we used to start cucumbers in the soil in the garden, we'd plant four or five seeds per spot. Then we'd thin these down to maybe the strongest one or two. By starting the seed indoors, we simply plant one or two seed per spot, which when it's big enough, we transplant into the garden. So for a 48-foot row of cucumbers, we need 50 to 100 seeds by starting them indoors. If we had started them in the soil in the garden we'd have needed around 250 seeds. Big difference.