Seed companies scramble to meet demand

Since the coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in interest in gardening, especially vegetable gardening, some seed companies are having trouble keeping up with demand. But one thing we gardeners can do is grow and save our own seeds.

Some kinds of seeds are easier and more worthwhile to save than others. Look on the seed packets or tags for plants that you're growing. If it says the seeds or plants are "hybrid" or "F-1," those seeds are probably not worth saving.

Hybrid or F-1 seeds are taken from plants grown from seeds that are the result of mating two different, selected parent plants. Each offspring differs from the others and from its parents. (Just like you, your siblings and your parents.) These seeds will germinate and grow into plants, but those plants will be different from those from which you took the seeds. Perhaps better. Perhaps worse. At any rate, somewhat of a gamble.

If a label indicates that seeds or plants are non-hybrid or are "heirloom" varieties, their seeds can be saved with confidence that they'll grow up to be just like their parents. These plants always have the same parents; they pollinate themselves.

Some plants, such as beans, peas, peppers and most tomatoes, do this naturally. With others, you must make sure that another variety doesn't sneak in for pollination. Do this by growing the seed plant far enough from other varieties of the same kind of plant to prevent cross-pollination, or by hand-pollinating and then covering the pollinated blossoms with a paper or fine mesh bag to prevent cross-pollination.

Easiest to save

Fortunately, some of the easiest kinds of vegetable seeds to save are also among the most popular: tomatoes and peppers. And when it comes time to collect tomato or pepper seeds, no need to sacrifice the best fruits.

Most tomato flowers self-pollinate before they even open, so there's usually no need to worry about cross-pollination. Just choose a healthy-looking fruit from a healthy-looking plant, and slice it in half through its "equator," at which point the seed-containing cavities are staring at you. Turn the half upside down over a glass and squeeze out the seeds. (Then eat the tomato -- not a necessary step for seed saving.)

Those seeds are enmeshed in a gel that contains a germination inhibitor. Purge this inhibitor by adding some water, stirring, and letting the mix sit for 24 hours. Then rinse the seeds thoroughly in several changes of water, pouring off waste and nonviable seeds, which float, and strain out the good seeds. Spread the seeds onto a plate or a few sheets thickness of newspaper to dry out in a sunny spot or in the gentle breeze of a fan.