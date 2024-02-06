Sedona: Getting to the heart of things with Reuben

Last time we met, I was at Fuel Bar + Taco in Jackson, sleuthing out what anonymous locals like to eat while trying to delve a little deeper than the dish. After indulging in the Fuel hot dog, my new friend sent me to ...

Sedona Bistro located at 1812 Carondalet St. in Cape Girardeau to experience her favorite dish — the Reuben.

The Reuben. Interesting. Not an item that typically piques the interest of my palate, but, I thought, if I was committed to widening my circle of trust, what better way than to begin than with something as benign as a sandwich?

The only problem? I had to complete my mission the very next day because I was to begin a foodie sabbatical of sorts shortly thereafter and was intent on not making excuses or taking any shortcuts. We can justify anything if we try hard enough, but it often delays positive progress.

I drove back to my office, and the perfect person for the job literally appeared before me. Literally, as in, she was standing a few feet in front of my car as I parked. Literally. I got her attention, filled her in on the endeavor, and she immediately and enthusiastically responded with an "all in".

We made plans to meet the following day, said our goodbyes, then quickly sought escape from the cold to the warmth indoors.

We were both running a bit behind schedule the next afternoon, par for the course, but the gloomy frigid temperature was not enough to dampen our spirits in the bright, cozy booth behind the doors of Sedona.

I ordered my Reuben; she ordered one of the weekly specials.

As we waited for our order, we caught up a bit before transitioning into deeper topics, such as the power of Botox and eight hours of uninterrupted sleep. She shared her thoughts on connection and how something as simple as sharing a smile with a stranger can often be the most important thing we do in life. She said one of the biggest misconceptions people have about her is that she is argumentative and aggressive, while in her personal life she is actually quite the goofball.