Sedona Bistro — it's all in the name

What's in a name?
Names are important. Parents think long and hard about what to name their children before they are born. As children, some of us toyed with names we would have preferred. I know I had a couple in mind for when I was a "grown up" and could decide for myself. Families hand down names like treasured heirlooms, and you are stuck with them whether they suit you or not. Many of us are careful about naming our pets. We want something that rolls off the tongue, represents their personality, and is appropriate to yell throughout the neighborhood in the event of a backyard escape. Some people even name cars. Names speak before you enter a room and leave lasting impressions.
In case you haven't heard, Kristi and Ron Brzycki recently shared their new "baby" with Southeast Missouri. They chose the name Sedona Bistro. I had the pleasure of visiting Sedona Bistro last week. I let the name "Sedona" run through my mind and tasted it on my lips. I envisioned sun, warmth, road trips to scenic vistas, the beauty of nature, signs and sounds of the cultural heritage, and luxurious spas offering fresh and flavorful dining. I could almost sense the often-spoken-about magical energy vortexes. I have never actually been to Sedona, so these thoughts were completely based on word association. I had no idea of what to expect when I entered Sedona Bistro, but I was looking forward to finding out.
When you enter Sedona Bistro you may notice it fits the definition of a bistro by Merriam-Webster's description as a " small or unpretentious" restaurant. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed. The owners and staff are friendly and warm. You simply walk directly up to the counter, place your order and pay. The efficiency of fast food with moderately priced and simple menu items. A blackened chicken sandwich with fries. A Reuben. A burger. Salads. Refreshing specialty teas. Wine, craft beers chilled in the case behind the counter, and even domestic drafts on tap. To the right of the cash register you will see a dessert case filled with delicacies made fresh daily by Chef AJ of "AJ Bakes Cookies, Cakes and More!" I suggest you sample one or two at your table or grab a little bag of cookies to take home to your own children later. If you don't, you will regret it. I did.
I ordered the Blackened chicken sandwich, fries, and a strawberry tea. Knowing Sedona Bistro was new, I brought along a couple of books to keep me company in the event of typical delays new parents experience as they are learning the ropes. I was looking forward to losing myself in my book as I sipped my tea, but there were no delays, and my food was promptly served. The blackened chicken sandwich was colorful with a golden bun, bright green lettuce, red tomato, and onion. From the first bite, I found it extremely satisfying, but I was also detecting the hint of something a bit out of the ordinary I could not quite put my finger on. I could be wrong, but I believe it was sauteed green pepper or roasted green chilies? It was unexpected, subtle, and added a welcomed bit of depth to the flavor of the sandwich. The fries were thick cut and generously seasoned with salt and pepper.
With fall right around the corner and temperatures in the 70s returning with more regularity, I know I will soon return, book in hand, to reward myself with some quiet time lazily reading on their patio with the murmuring of conversations and laughter and tinkling sounds of silverware and glasses serving as my favorite kind of background "music."
If you were wondering about the name Sedona Bistro, Kristi told me she spent some time in Sedona years ago and it left a lasting impression. She fell in love with the area. In fact, she loved it so much she even considered naming her daughter Sedona before settling on an equally beautiful name, Sierra.
Now that the Brzyckis are ready to invite us in to share their newest endeavor, I encourage you to stop by and give a warm and loving welcome to their new "baby" — Sedona Bistro.
Sedona Bistro is located at 1812 Carondalet Drive in Cape Girardeau, is easily accessible from the interstate, and has active Instagram and Facebook pages.
