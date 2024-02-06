Sedona Bistro — it's all in the name

What's in a name?

Names are important. Parents think long and hard about what to name their children before they are born. As children, some of us toyed with names we would have preferred. I know I had a couple in mind for when I was a "grown up" and could decide for myself. Families hand down names like treasured heirlooms, and you are stuck with them whether they suit you or not. Many of us are careful about naming our pets. We want something that rolls off the tongue, represents their personality, and is appropriate to yell throughout the neighborhood in the event of a backyard escape. Some people even name cars. Names speak before you enter a room and leave lasting impressions.

In case you haven't heard, Kristi and Ron Brzycki recently shared their new "baby" with Southeast Missouri. They chose the name Sedona Bistro. I had the pleasure of visiting Sedona Bistro last week. I let the name "Sedona" run through my mind and tasted it on my lips. I envisioned sun, warmth, road trips to scenic vistas, the beauty of nature, signs and sounds of the cultural heritage, and luxurious spas offering fresh and flavorful dining. I could almost sense the often-spoken-about magical energy vortexes. I have never actually been to Sedona, so these thoughts were completely based on word association. I had no idea of what to expect when I entered Sedona Bistro, but I was looking forward to finding out.

Sedona's fresh baked dessert. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

When you enter Sedona Bistro you may notice it fits the definition of a bistro by Merriam-Webster's description as a " small or unpretentious" restaurant. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed. The owners and staff are friendly and warm. You simply walk directly up to the counter, place your order and pay. The efficiency of fast food with moderately priced and simple menu items. A blackened chicken sandwich with fries. A Reuben. A burger. Salads. Refreshing specialty teas. Wine, craft beers chilled in the case behind the counter, and even domestic drafts on tap. To the right of the cash register you will see a dessert case filled with delicacies made fresh daily by Chef AJ of "AJ Bakes Cookies, Cakes and More!" I suggest you sample one or two at your table or grab a little bag of cookies to take home to your own children later. If you don't, you will regret it. I did.