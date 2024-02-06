As part of the credentialing process, the staff at Aquatica is trained to assist guests with autism and their families. Autistic guests and their families also are given specific information about which attractions might be best for them.

The park also is planning to have a quiet room with adjustable lighting and a comfortable seating area for guests to take a break.

Last April, a SeaWorld sister park, Sesame Place, became the world's first theme park designated as a certified autism center.