Season and clean your grill for tasty results

Unless you are like me and grill year-round, the warmer weather signals the start of the grilling season. This spring, especially, as millions of us are told to stay home, a trip outside to the backyard or patio is a welcome change.

If you have a new grill or have taken one out of winter hibernation, you'll need to clean and season it before you cook.

Remember, outdoor grills are like cast-iron skillets: They get better and more seasoned the more you use them. When food cooks on the grill, the fats and juices are vaporized by the heat and create the smoke that flavors the food. The smoke on the inside of the grill and is "seasoned," making your food "sing" with grilled flavor.

If you've had your grill for a year or two and use it frequently, you may notice that the inside of the lid looks like the "paint" is peeling. This is simply the accumulation of layers of smoke, and not paint at all. You will want to remove this buildup so it doesn't flake off and fall into your food. Scrape the inside of the lid first. If the grill grates still have layers of left-on food, turn all the burners on high for 30 to 45 minutes, or until everything has burned into a white-gray ash. Brush the grates with a grill brush while they are still hot, and let the grill cool before continuing to clean.

Warm soapy water, a scrubbie and a little elbow grease will take the excess grime off easily. Don't scrub so hard that the grill becomes shiny again. Be sure to leave the first layer of seasoning on the grill, but get rid of any excess soot and ash.

If you've had any flare-ups, you may want to clean the outside lip of your grill as well, the part of the lid that meets the rest of the grill. Be sure to rinse with cool clean water.