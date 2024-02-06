Searching for answers: Part II

Part 1 of this article focused on three places for historical research in Cape Girardeau. This part is about three facilities in Jackson. The Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, which includes only public records of the county and no personal collections, was left off the list.

Cape County has six research facilities for a population of 81,710. It may seem like a lot, but if you look closely, each site is unique. The people working at these facilities are great at their jobs and eager to assist you in your research.

I mentioned some tips for research in my first article and want to repeat them in this one. First, make friends with a research librarian. They can make your life much easier searching for a topic and often make suggestions guiding you to a great find. Go prepared. Call the research facility to set an appointment time and ask them to pull the material you want to examine. This helps everyone be more efficient. You may want to contact the facility first, introduce yourself and discuss your research project. Use a pencil instead of an ink pin. If you slip and hit the document, you won't leave a permanent mark. Allow the librarian to put documents you've examined back on the shelf to reduce the chance of misplacing an item. With each facility containing specific collections a short drive to Jackson to check out their three facilities is well worth the drive.