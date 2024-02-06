Searching for answers -- Part 1

I thought I would change things up and do an article on historical research facilities and the people who make a researcher's life much easier.

In a recent conversation with a friend, a question came up about how many historical research facilities are in Cape Girardeau County. We came up with six: three in Cape Girardeau and three in Jackson. Although the Cape County Courthouse is a great resource, I left it off my list because it serves a different purpose. Six research facilities in a county with a population of 81,710 people seems like a lot, but if you look at each site, you'll find they're all unique. In Part 1, I will introduce you to the three facilities in Cape Girardeau. Part 2 next month will look at Jackson.

For those of you who may be thinking about historical research, but have never done it, I offer a few tips. Make friends with a research librarian. They can make your life much easier when searching for a topic and often make suggestions that lead to a great find. Go prepared by calling the research facility to set an appointment time and ask them to pull the material you want to examine. This helps everyone be more efficient. You may want to visit the facility first, introduce yourself, discuss your research project or check the organization's website. To prevent an accident, use a pencil. If you slip, they don't leave a permanent mark on a historic document. Let a librarian put the documents back on the shelf to reduce any chance of misplacement.