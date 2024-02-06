Searching for answers -- Part 1

I thought I would change things up and do an article on historical research facilities and the people who make a researcher's life much easier.
In a recent conversation with a friend, a question came up about how many historical research facilities are in Cape Girardeau County. We came up with six: three in Cape Girardeau and three in Jackson. Although the Cape County Courthouse is a great resource, I left it off my list because it serves a different purpose. Six research facilities in a county with a population of 81,710 people seems like a lot, but if you look at each site, you'll find they're all unique. In Part 1, I will introduce you to the three facilities in Cape Girardeau. Part 2 next month will look at Jackson.
For those of you who may be thinking about historical research, but have never done it, I offer a few tips. Make friends with a research librarian. They can make your life much easier when searching for a topic and often make suggestions that lead to a great find. Go prepared by calling the research facility to set an appointment time and ask them to pull the material you want to examine. This helps everyone be more efficient. You may want to visit the facility first, introduce yourself, discuss your research project or check the organization's website. To prevent an accident, use a pencil. If you slip, they don't leave a permanent mark on a historic document. Let a librarian put the documents back on the shelf to reduce any chance of misplacement.
Cape Girardeau Public Library -- capelibrary.org -- began with a grant from the Carnegie Foundation and is turning 100 this year. It has a great regional history collection and some genealogy information. Interlibrary loans are available for books you may not find at this library.
In 1898, the Missouri Press Association created the State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) -- shsmo.org -- and one year later became the trustee of the state. It is headquartered in Columbia and has five satellite offices, one of which is located on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Pacific Hall. Each research center contains documents relating to the area it serves. You can request documents from the other sites to be delivered to your local branch. SHSMO's newspaper collection begins in 1808 and covers all 114 counties and the city of St. Louis. Many of them can be viewed online. Between March 15 and April 29, the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt will be on display in the Cape facility.
Southeast Missouri State University's Special Collections and Archives -- library.semo.edu/service-areas/special-collections-and-archives -- located in Kent Library, is a great resource relating to the history of the university from its beginnings in 1873 as a State Normal School. It is well known for its Center for Faulkner Studies and many other collections.
The staffs at all of these research centers are great people willing to help you try to find answers to your historical questions.
