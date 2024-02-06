Seabees award scholarship

Reagan Snider is recipient of Navy Seabee Veterans of American Island X-5 Cape Girardeau Scholarship. She is a 2023 Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate and plans to attend Arkansas State University in the fall where she has been accepted into the Honors Program. She plans to major in accounting and finance and minor in Applied Business Research. She is the daughter of Dustin and Kelley Snider. Presenting the check is Glen Beussink, commander of the the Seabee veterans. Submitted by Becky Rodgers