Sea shanties are having a moment amid isolation of pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine --

There once was a tune that tickled the Internet's fancy

When TikTok revived the humble sea shanty

The views came fast, the fad could last

Go, read about it go:

People are stuck at home, toiling away, getting bored, going stir crazy.

Cooped-up sailors who felt the same way on long ocean journeys broke up the tedium with work songs called sea shanties.

It only makes sense, then, that shanties have come full circle with a moment of unprecedented popularity during the pandemic.

"Times are tough. If we can sing, it'll help us get through it, just like sailors did on the tall ships," said Bennett Konesni of Belfast, Maine, who started singing sea shanties aboard a schooner in Penobscot Bay and performs several times a week with the Mighty Work Song Community Chorus.

TikTok helped sea shanties surge into the mainstream.

Bennett Konesni holds a book of sea shanties Thursday in Belfast, Maine. Work songs have helped sailors on long ocean journeys to break up the tedium. The genre is seeing a global revival among people bored and isolated by the coronavirus pandemic. Robert F. Bukaty ~ Associated Press

The app has a duet feature letting people create a 60-second song and then allows others to add their voices.

People began using the feature to record sea shanties, and shantying quickly became a mainstream thing, starting last month. The ShantyTok movement has even contributed to a rendition by the Longest Johns of the centuries old "Wellerman" sailing into the United Kingdom's Top 40 chart. Another version by Nathan Evans with a driving beat reached No. 2 at midweek.

The sudden popularity isn't so hard to fathom. After all, people are craving interaction during the pandemic, and shanties are group efforts that don't require great singing skills — though some of the TikToks are quite sophisticated and elaborate.

Long live the work song's run

To bring us a sense of glee and fun

One day, when the pandemic is done

Back to the office we'll go

Shanties and sea songs are lumped together in the trend, but true shanties were work songs. Sailors of yore sang to pass the time and to coordinate their efforts in hoisting sails and anchors, and manning the bilge pumps.

They generally consist of a chorus — in "Wellerman," it's about a ship loaded with "sugar, tea and rum" — that's easy to memorize. There might be formal lyrics, or participants might choose to ad lib, with others joining for the chorus, said Matthew Baya, a radio show host from Williamstown, Massachusetts.

The shanties helped sailors defuse tension and remain sane amid the cruelty of isolation and cramped quarters. Shanties sometimes involved good-natured insults at skippers or the shipping companies that employed them.