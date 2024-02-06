All sections
CommunitySeptember 21, 2024

Scrapbook: Manifolds on Main Street

Several dozen children raced Hot Wheels at the first annual Manifolds on Main Street event in Cape Girardeau. Hosted by River City Rodders, winners included Heidi Frank, 6, and team Kahtara and Castile McCoy.

Submitted by Kasie Irby
Submitted by Kasie Irby 42 children aged 2 years old to 18 years old participated in today’s Hot Wheels Race Event at Manifolds on Main Street in Cape Girardeau downtown car show. This is the first annual Hot Wheels Race put on by the River City Rodders Cape Girardeau Antique Car Club. The group purchased a race track and many unique hot wheels. They even made a large trophy and had Hot Wheels signs to give the winners of each bracket. First place overall was Heidi Frank, 6; second place overall was team Kahtara McCoy, 5, and brother Castile McCoy, 2; third place overall was James Stevens, 5. The River City Rodders want to thank all that participated to make this a fun event.
More than 40 children age 2 to 18 participated in the recent Hot Wheels race event at Manifolds on Main Street in Cape Girardeau downtown car show.

This is the first Hot Wheels race put on by the River City Rodders Cape Girardeau Antique Car Club. The group purchased a race track and many unique Hot Wheels. They even made a large trophy and had Hot Wheels signs to give the winners of each bracket.

First place overall was Heidi Frank, 6; second place overall was team Kahtara McCoy, 5, and brother Castile McCoy, 2; third place overall was James Stevens, 5.

