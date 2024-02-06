Scrapbook: Manifolds on Main Street

This is the first Hot Wheels race put on by the River City Rodders Cape Girardeau Antique Car Club. The group purchased a race track and many unique Hot Wheels. They even made a large trophy and had Hot Wheels signs to give the winners of each bracket.

First place overall was Heidi Frank, 6; second place overall was team Kahtara McCoy, 5, and brother Castile McCoy, 2; third place overall was James Stevens, 5.