Scrapbook: Manifolds on Main Street

More than 40 children age 2 to 18 participated in the recent Hot Wheels race event at Manifolds on Main Street in Cape Girardeau downtown car show.
This is the first Hot Wheels race put on by the River City Rodders Cape Girardeau Antique Car Club. The group purchased a race track and many unique Hot Wheels. They even made a large trophy and had Hot Wheels signs to give the winners of each bracket.
First place overall was Heidi Frank, 6; second place overall was team Kahtara McCoy, 5, and brother Castile McCoy, 2; third place overall was James Stevens, 5.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.