March 30, 2019

Scrapbook 3-31-19

story image illustation

1 Jackson High School students recently competed in the MSHSAA Speech, Debate and Drama Districts, with 23 other schools in Southeast Missouri. The following students advanced to finals: Avery Clubbs: 4th Place Poetry Reading*; Neal Harrison: 3rd Place Humorous Interpretation*; J Todd: 4th Place Dramatic Interpretation; Samantha Webb and Abby Brees: 5th Place Duet Acting; J Todd & Avery Clubbs: 2nd Place Duo Interpretation*; Bella Grant: 2nd Place Original Oratory*; AnnMarie Long: 6th Place Radio Speaking; Ellie Foote: 3rd Place Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking*; Abby King: District Champion International Extemporaneous Speaking*; Reyt Middleton: District Champion Storytelling*; *State qualifier. Coaches (not pictured): Bob Clubbs, Shannon Berghoff, Taylor Hamlett.

2 On a chilly March morning the rising sun burst forth with red rays that extended over Litz Park in Jackson.

Community
