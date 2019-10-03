Scrapbook 3-10-19

1 Reed Borgfield of Jackson has been racing motorcycles since he was 4 years old. He is the son of Tim and Lora Borgfield of Jackson. Tim is no stranger to racing as he has won numerous national championships as well as a world championship in motocross and jet ski racing. Reed has won numerous local and state championships in the mini-bike classes and recently wrapped up two more Missouri State championships in the 100cc division. But this year Reed will be heading out on the national circuit on the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association. Reed will have double duty as he will be in the highly competitive 100 cc and 125 cc classes.