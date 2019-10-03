All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresMarch 9, 2019
Scrapbook 3-10-19
1 Reed Borgfield of Jackson has been racing motorcycles since he was 4 years old. He is the son of Tim and Lora Borgfield of Jackson. Tim is no stranger to racing as he has won numerous national championships as well as a world championship in motocross and jet ski racing. ...
story image illustation

1 Reed Borgfield of Jackson has been racing motorcycles since he was 4 years old. He is the son of Tim and Lora Borgfield of Jackson. Tim is no stranger to racing as he has won numerous national championships as well as a world championship in motocross and jet ski racing. Reed has won numerous local and state championships in the mini-bike classes and recently wrapped up two more Missouri State championships in the 100cc division. But this year Reed will be heading out on the national circuit on the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association. Reed will have double duty as he will be in the highly competitive 100 cc and 125 cc classes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

2 The Jackson Senior Center is decorating for St. Patrick's Day. Each month, the tree's decorations are switched out to commemorate a holiday.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy