3. Hannah Aufdenberg, Morgan Crutsinger and Adam Koenig from Cape Girardeau County and Rachel Grubbs from Scott County were selected as delegates to National 4-H Congress during State 4-H Congress May 30-June 1. They are among 20 delegates who will represent Missouri at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 23-27.

(Photo submitted by Lesley Meier)

4. Three generations of Felkers recently competed in a 10 kilometer race in Chicago along the lake front. Dr. Russ Felker, his son, Russ, and grandson, Tyler, ran the race with grandpa getting first in the over 70 division and his grandson Tyler winning the 14 and under category. This is their second year running this race together. Dr. Felker is from Cape Girardeau; his son, Russ, grew up there, and Tyler, living in Chicago, just wishes he was.

(Photo by Dr. Russ Felker)