Scott County: M Kay Supply in Benton fills unique needs in community

Malinda Milam thought for a long time someone ought to open a general store in Benton, Missouri, but she didn't expect that someone to be her until it was.
On Dec. 16, 2014, M Kay Supply opened its doors after a lot of work.
"This whole endeavor started with our twins," Milam says, referring to her and her husband Jarrett's twin daughters, born in January 2014.
"I wanted my daughters to grow up with service and entrepreneurship," she says, adding both of her parents were passionate about owning their own businesses, and she wanted to pass that along to her own family.
When her daughters were 5 weeks old, Milam says, her father contacted her to let her know he had a building on order, and his plans had changed, so he wouldn't be needing it.
"I thought it sounded wonderful," she says, and plans were soon underway.
"I wanted to be open by Christmas that year," she says. "I was determined."
Milam, who spent 14 years as an occupational therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, also has her MBA, and thought this would be a great opportunity to finally use that aspect of her training, she says.
She and Jarrett decided early on they wanted the business to be different from every other place in Benton.
"Boomland, Diebold Orchard, Beggs', the antique malls, Lex Boutique -- all the businesses are different, and people can go to all the different stores and find something different," she says. "We did not want to have anything at our store that others have."
This is for several reasons, she says.
"People might be out shopping, but come to us for lunch," she says. "People might be shopping here, and we'll tell them to go places. It's important we all patronize each other," she says, for community as well as cross-promotion.
"They can do something different and unique at each place," Milam says.
It's part of the attraction of Benton, she adds.
Several factors shaped the store's offerings. A grocery store uptown closed, "so we said, 'Well, I guess we're adding a deli,'" she says.
"We went to the residents and we asked them what they wanted to see," Milam says. "We asked, 'What's something you find yourself going to Cape or Sikeston for because you can't get it here?'" she says.
"We knew we'd have to have hunting and fishing gear," she continues.
"My husband asked farmers and contractors what they wanted, too."
And, Milam says, she took her own love of boutique shopping into account.
"I like going to boutiques, and I kept a running list of what I saw that I liked," she says. "I was always looking for unique things."
When they started meeting with vendors, Milam says, they quickly realized the building her father had coming just wouldn't be big enough for what they wanted to do, so they changed strategies.
With the bigger building came a bigger vision, Milam says.
"We want people to spend three hours here before they look at their watches and go 'Oh gosh, I need to go!'" she says. "It's very important to us that this place is warm and inviting. We want people to be met with a smile, be very comfortable."
The massive stone fireplace serves as a kind of gathering place, Milam says, and adds to the atmosphere they're after.
"My husband is a masonry contractor," Milam says. "We kid each other about it, but this store, we're showcasing each other."
Milam says she includes her daughters in their advertisements, and already they're displaying a sense of pride in the company.
"They'll say 'That's our store!' when they see our logo," she says.
Carrying products customers want and providing friendly service are all part of it, Milam says. It's also about community and service.
"Ultimately, I've done what I've set out to achieve," Milam says. "It's definitely been a very enjoyable journey."
