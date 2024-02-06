Scott County: M Kay Supply in Benton fills unique needs in community

Malinda Milam thought for a long time someone ought to open a general store in Benton, Missouri, but she didn't expect that someone to be her until it was.

On Dec. 16, 2014, M Kay Supply opened its doors after a lot of work.

"This whole endeavor started with our twins," Milam says, referring to her and her husband Jarrett's twin daughters, born in January 2014.

"I wanted my daughters to grow up with service and entrepreneurship," she says, adding both of her parents were passionate about owning their own businesses, and she wanted to pass that along to her own family.

When her daughters were 5 weeks old, Milam says, her father contacted her to let her know he had a building on order, and his plans had changed, so he wouldn't be needing it.

Malinda Milam poses for a photo March 18, 2017 at M Kay Supply Co. in Benton, Missouri. Fred Lynch

"I thought it sounded wonderful," she says, and plans were soon underway.

"I wanted to be open by Christmas that year," she says. "I was determined."

Milam, who spent 14 years as an occupational therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, also has her MBA, and thought this would be a great opportunity to finally use that aspect of her training, she says.

She and Jarrett decided early on they wanted the business to be different from every other place in Benton.

"Boomland, Diebold Orchard, Beggs', the antique malls, Lex Boutique -- all the businesses are different, and people can go to all the different stores and find something different," she says. "We did not want to have anything at our store that others have."

Malinda Milam poses for a photo March 18, 2017 at M Kay Supply in Benton, Missouri. Fred Lynch

This is for several reasons, she says.

"People might be out shopping, but come to us for lunch," she says. "People might be shopping here, and we'll tell them to go places. It's important we all patronize each other," she says, for community as well as cross-promotion.

"They can do something different and unique at each place," Milam says.

It's part of the attraction of Benton, she adds.

Several factors shaped the store's offerings. A grocery store uptown closed, "so we said, 'Well, I guess we're adding a deli,'" she says.