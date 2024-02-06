For close to 20 years, Blodgett Paintball has been the go-to place for paintball in Southeast Missouri. Owner Margaret Russell says their success has a lot to do with what they offer: fun for the whole family and good quality time.

The paintball range is outdoors, with plenty of hiding places for strategic advantage. Equipment is available to rent, or participants may bring their own, but pellets must be bought on-site, for liability reasons, according to the company's website.

In addition to the paintball range, Blodgett Paintball also offers several other attractions.

The indoor Fun Factory is where Russell says visitors will find some good action. "We have an indoor carnival," she says of the 450-foot building. "Words don't do it justice. You just have to see it."

Inside, a yellow brick road draws customers in to several play areas, including several arcade games and a giant ball pit. Russell says they put up only half of the ball pit, because "to have the whole thing up would take up half the building!"

A paintball player pauses before advancing March 18, 2017 at Blodgett Paintball & Fun Factory in Blodgett, Missouri. Fred Lynch

Russell says her son started the paintball range when he was 17 years old, still in high school, and when he went off to college, he asked if she could take it over for him.

Russell, who with her husband owns five other businesses, agreed to take it on.

"I know we could have it open more days," she says, but it's just too much to take on right now.

Many pieces of the Fun Factory were purchased from a Cape Girardeau business on Broadview Street that closed in the early 2000s, Russell says.

"What we bought sat in a couple 18-wheelers for two years," she says, before they built the Fun Factory itself.

A paintball player exits the field March 18, 2017 at Blodgett Paintball & Fun Factory in Blodgett, Missouri. Fred Lynch

"Now we have a choo-choo train ride, elephant swings, video and arcade games," Russell says.

Entry to the Fun Factory is $7.

Blodgett Paintball also offers laser tag. For a small fee, participants can play for different durations, and Russell says "the kids love laser tag."

This year, Russell says she and her husband are excited to open a campground behind the Fun Factory.