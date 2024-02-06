For close to 20 years, Blodgett Paintball has been the go-to place for paintball in Southeast Missouri. Owner Margaret Russell says their success has a lot to do with what they offer: fun for the whole family and good quality time.
The paintball range is outdoors, with plenty of hiding places for strategic advantage. Equipment is available to rent, or participants may bring their own, but pellets must be bought on-site, for liability reasons, according to the company's website.
In addition to the paintball range, Blodgett Paintball also offers several other attractions.
The indoor Fun Factory is where Russell says visitors will find some good action. "We have an indoor carnival," she says of the 450-foot building. "Words don't do it justice. You just have to see it."
Inside, a yellow brick road draws customers in to several play areas, including several arcade games and a giant ball pit. Russell says they put up only half of the ball pit, because "to have the whole thing up would take up half the building!"
Russell says her son started the paintball range when he was 17 years old, still in high school, and when he went off to college, he asked if she could take it over for him.
Russell, who with her husband owns five other businesses, agreed to take it on.
"I know we could have it open more days," she says, but it's just too much to take on right now.
Many pieces of the Fun Factory were purchased from a Cape Girardeau business on Broadview Street that closed in the early 2000s, Russell says.
"What we bought sat in a couple 18-wheelers for two years," she says, before they built the Fun Factory itself.
"Now we have a choo-choo train ride, elephant swings, video and arcade games," Russell says.
Entry to the Fun Factory is $7.
Blodgett Paintball also offers laser tag. For a small fee, participants can play for different durations, and Russell says "the kids love laser tag."
This year, Russell says she and her husband are excited to open a campground behind the Fun Factory.
"There are 20 cabins altogether," she says, and the area will include a moat and a 100-foot waterfall. "There will also be a wade pool," she says.
"The waterfall, you can go inside," she says, and they have plans for a seating area inside and other attractions.
"We had a campground at Big Springs, years ago," Russell says. She had wanted to build toward this for several years, she says, and now that they're finally able to rent cabins out, that's another dream realized.
"We have a temporary chapel right now, and we're looking to build a more permanent one," she says, to accommodate church groups who like to rent the facility for celebrations or functions. Russell says the chapel should be completed later this year.
"I've always worked with children," Russell says.
Several churches rent the Fun Factory for lock-ins, she said, and sometimes schools rent the facility for after-prom parties.
"We also have a lot of weddings, receptions here," she says.
"We decorate for all seasons," she adds, and they hold special events like having Disney characters come in sometimes, and Santa at Christmastime.
Easter is another big one.
"The Easter Bunny will be here, and we'll have an Easter egg hunt in early April, the Saturday before Easter," she says, but with a twist. The eggs typically have paintball pellets inside, and she says it's a lot of fun watching the children run for eggs.
"It's fast-paced, and they enjoy it," she says.
Russell, who lost her mother and one sister to cancer, says a portion of proceeds from the Easter egg hunt will go to fund cancer research.
"The most important thing is to have fun," Russell says. "My mother always said, before she passed, you're never poor so long as you can laugh. There are a lot of rich people walking around here."
