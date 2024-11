Sam's Club assistant manager Donnie Wiley and store manager Josh Crain give a Walmart Foundation grant check in the amount of $500 to Chief Larry Rutherford, right, of Scott City Police Department. Funds are used to provide needy children with a shopping experience at the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau called "Shop with a Hero." Each child shopped with a local law enforcement officer, firefighter or first responder during the event Tuesday. Submitted by Valerie Wondrick