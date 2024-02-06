All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresMay 18, 2017
Scott City High School valedictorian: Jamie Glastetter
Parents: Jim and Laurie Glastetter Hometown: Benton, Missouri Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University and pursue a pre-med degree. High-school activities: Softball, FCCLA, FBLA, NHS, FTA, GAS, SEEK, pep club, class president, student council, science club...
Southeast Missourian
Jamie Glastetter is Scott City High School's 2017 valedictorian.
Jamie Glastetter is Scott City High School's 2017 valedictorian.Laura Simon

Parents: Jim and Laurie Glastetter

Hometown: Benton, Missouri

Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University and pursue a pre-med degree.

High-school activities: Softball, FCCLA, FBLA, NHS, FTA, GAS, SEEK, pep club, class president, student council, science club.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Favorite high-school experience: My favorite experiences would be beating Oran in the district softball championship this year and hitting my three-run homer against Kennett with two outs in the seventh to tie the game in the Class 1 quarterfinals.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Scott City High School Valedictorian - Jamie Glastetter
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Scott City High School Valedictorian - Jamie Glastetter

Role model: My role model is my Maw Maw (Martha Eifert) because she goes above and beyond to show her love and compassion.

Advice to underclassmen: Everyone gets the same 86,400 seconds in a day; make yours count.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Blessed but stressed.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent Suggestions
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy