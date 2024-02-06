Favorite high-school experience: My favorite experiences would be beating Oran in the district softball championship this year and hitting my three-run homer against Kennett with two outs in the seventh to tie the game in the Class 1 quarterfinals.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Scott City High School Valedictorian - Jamie Glastetter

Role model: My role model is my Maw Maw (Martha Eifert) because she goes above and beyond to show her love and compassion.

Advice to underclassmen: Everyone gets the same 86,400 seconds in a day; make yours count.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Blessed but stressed.