Scott City High School valedictorian: Jamie Glastetter

Parents: Jim and Laurie Glastetter
Hometown: Benton, Missouri
Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University and pursue a pre-med degree.
High-school activities: Softball, FCCLA, FBLA, NHS, FTA, GAS, SEEK, pep club, class president, student council, science club.
Favorite high-school experience: My favorite experiences would be beating Oran in the district softball championship this year and hitting my three-run homer against Kennett with two outs in the seventh to tie the game in the Class 1 quarterfinals.
Role model: My role model is my Maw Maw (Martha Eifert) because she goes above and beyond to show her love and compassion.
Advice to underclassmen: Everyone gets the same 86,400 seconds in a day; make yours count.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: Blessed but stressed.