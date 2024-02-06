Science fair winners

Seventh- and eighth-grade students of Immaculate Conception Catholic School pictured with Principal Michele Campbell, left, and Cliff Lankheit, Science teacher, right, celebrate their 71 awards in the junior division from the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair last week. Included in the 71 awards were overall best Life Science and overall best Physical Science, which were among the top awards within the Junior division.
