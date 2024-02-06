Schumer Springs: A therapeutic retreat for many

It was a destination for many local health conscious residents: Schumer Springs -- a bubbling oasis in the midst of the cornfields of Perry County.
Following the Native Americans, Frank Schumer discovered the natural springs on his property shortly after serving in the Civil War. To his delight, the mineral springs were very therapeutic, giving him relief from the maladies he suffered.
Spreading the good news, Schumer soon found he had a potential business on his hands as family and friends started pitching tents beside the medicinal springs to receive relief.
A group of physicians and individuals caught wind of the story and were willing to invest money into a magnificent health resort venture. They hoped it would be as successful as Hot Springs, Arkansas.
A stock company evolved in 1905 made up of Dr. J.J. Mayfield, Dr. R.T. Henderson, C.H. Walters, J.C. Clippard, Fred Hartle and Fred Kurre. In their brochure, endorsements were also made by local doctors, Dr. J.I. Ellis, Dr. A.E. Dalton, Dr. Charles Miller and Dr. W. Russell, all available on the premises of the sanitarium.
The corporation built a large, attractive hotel, cottages and bath house.
Coming by Model Ts and Louis Houck's new train, which had a main station at Biehle, folks came by the carloads to pay $8 a week to spend time in the mineral baths, play cards, walk, read and rock on the expansive front porch.
The main dining room served excellent country food under the direction of Aunt Sallie Peterman, such as $1 crispy fried chicken Sunday dinners on white linen tablecloths.
Schumer Springs mineral water flowed in abundance, as gallon after gallon was shipped here and yon for $3.50 per case.
People attested to their cures. Testimonies were published as to the springs' healing powers. George Grant stated in 1905, "I was severely afflicted with chronic rheumatism for several years...treated for years by medical science. I concluded to try the springs as a last resort. After drinking and bathing for two weeks, I was entirely cured."
Also from August Kurre in 1906, "My daughter was treated for two years by best physicians in Cape Girardeau who diagnosed her ailment as incurable Bright's disease...after a second visit she was entirely cured by the waters..."
Business boomed until the early 1900s when interest started to wane. John Vaughn Priest of Jackson bought the resort, adding a pool room, dance hall, golf links, tennis court and baseball field. Even though his efforts were admirable, the business stayed in the red. With the Great Depression and money scarce, the resort closed in the 1930s. The landscaped grounds were soon covered with weeds, wildflowers and poison ivy.
When I last visited the premises years ago, the only evidences of the charming grounds were part of a concrete foundation and broken pipe which piped the cool mineral waters uphill to the bath house.
The resort is gone, but not forgotten by many who were there to experience those booming times ... some 100 years ago.
