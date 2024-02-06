Schumer Springs: A therapeutic retreat for many

It was a destination for many local health conscious residents: Schumer Springs -- a bubbling oasis in the midst of the cornfields of Perry County.

Following the Native Americans, Frank Schumer discovered the natural springs on his property shortly after serving in the Civil War. To his delight, the mineral springs were very therapeutic, giving him relief from the maladies he suffered.

Spreading the good news, Schumer soon found he had a potential business on his hands as family and friends started pitching tents beside the medicinal springs to receive relief.

A group of physicians and individuals caught wind of the story and were willing to invest money into a magnificent health resort venture. They hoped it would be as successful as Hot Springs, Arkansas.

A stock company evolved in 1905 made up of Dr. J.J. Mayfield, Dr. R.T. Henderson, C.H. Walters, J.C. Clippard, Fred Hartle and Fred Kurre. In their brochure, endorsements were also made by local doctors, Dr. J.I. Ellis, Dr. A.E. Dalton, Dr. Charles Miller and Dr. W. Russell, all available on the premises of the sanitarium.

Dr. Robert Theodore Henderson, one of the investors in Schumer Springs Sanitarium and Hotel in 1905, lived and practiced medicine in Jackson. Photo compliments of Jackson Historical Association

The corporation built a large, attractive hotel, cottages and bath house.