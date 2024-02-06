Schoolcraft crossed Southeast Missouri 200 years ago

He tried to re-cross St. Francois River on Feb. 2 to return via the Bellevue Valley, but high water forced him to continue on the road. He reached the recently-designated county seat of the new Madison County, St. Michael's (now part of Fredericktown), which had "...60 houses...three stores and a post-office." Further on, he reached Cook Settlement, then Murphy's Settlement (Farmington). Murphy's he described as a "...large and flourishing neighborhood of industrious farmers...[with some] framed dwelling houses, clap-boarded in the eastern style...a post-office, a schoolhouse, and a physician resident." Schoolcraft arrived back in Potosi after a 90-day trip on Feb. 4.

Schoolcraft's descriptions of the natural world and wildlife in early Missouri are unique. For example, on Nov. 21 in Douglas County, Missouri, "We have passed innumerable flocks of turkeys in the course of this day: also bear, deer, pigeon, duck and squirrel." Pigeons were the now-extinct passenger pigeon, and the account also often mentions prairie hens. The latter, the greater prairie chicken, is also nearly extinct in Missouri. Generally, Schoolcraft described uplands as open grassy habitat with scattered oaks. River bottoms were densely forested and covered with impenetrable cane.

Schoolcraft and Pettibone were "greenhorns" when it came to travel in the pioneer Ozarks. They came ill-equipped, brought almost no provisions, and had little ammunition for their rifle. They depended on the charity of backwoods settlers, yet often derided their lifestyles and morality.

Henry Rowe Schoolcraft published an account of his travels in the Ozarks, "Journal of a Tour into the Interior of Missouri and Arkansaw in 1821." He became an authority on American Indian culture, publishing a six-volume account of Indian tribes, and was the discoverer of the source of the Mississippi River at Lake Itasca, Minnesota.