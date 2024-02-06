School safety panel will not look at guns, DeVos says

WASHINGTON -- The federal school safety commission set up after the deadly shooting at a Florida high school will not examine the role of guns in school violence, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday.

DeVos' testimony to a Senate subcommittee came amid criticism by Democrats and some educators the panel, set up by President Donald Trump in March, was focused more on distracting public attention rather than truly addressing gun violence.

During a hearing on education spending, DeVos was asked whether the commission she is chairing will look at guns in the context of school safety.

"That is not part of the commission's charge per se," DeVos told a Senate subcommittee overseeing education spending. "We are actually studying school safety and how we can ensure our students are safe at school."

Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, who asked the question, quipped.

"So you are studying gun violence, but not considering the role of guns."

DeVos' spokeswoman Liz Hill later clarified in a statement the commission will look at all the issues the president asked it to study. She added, however, "It's important to note that the commission cannot create or amend current gun laws -- that is the Congress' job."

Nor will the commission look at best practices of foreign nations having much lower rates of gun violence, DeVos said. Instead, she cited her recent visit to a Maryland elementary school moving away from strict discipline practices in favor of softer approaches in creating a positive school climate. Some educators have noted the method has been widely used across the country for many years and is not new.

DeVos also skirted Leahy's question on whether she believes an 18-year-old high school student should be able to purchase an AR-15-style assault weapon, which has been used in many mass shootings in the United States in recent years.