School lunches that are ready to roll: Ideas for great wraps

There is little debate that the sandwich is the mainstay of most kids' lunches; two slices of bread with anything they might consume layered in between. Wraps, however, have also taken their place in the pantheon of sandwich possibilities, and sometimes the mere novelty of a rolled-up sandwich instead of a square one might entice a kid to try something different inside it.

At the very least, it might make an old favorite new again.

You can leave wraps whole, in one big tube-like piece, slice them in half on the diagonal, or slice them into several 1- to 2-inch pieces. The smaller pieces make great snacks, too.

Plain old flour tortillas are fine, or look for packages labeled "wraps," which are often thinner and more pliable (e.g. less apt to crack). Changing up the wraps -- spinach, sundried tomato basil, garlic herb, jalapeno cheese, garden vegetable, whole grain, white - allows you to create different and attractive sandwiches every day of the week. There are gluten-free wraps as well.

Talk about a great way to get kids engaged in thinking about new things to eat for lunch. Lay a wrap on the table, open the fridge door and let them get creative.

What goes inside

1) Once you've chosen the wrapper, pick a spread or condiment that will go with your main filling. Mayo, mustards, chutneys, relishes or jams, hummus, barbecue sauce, hoisin sauce, plain Greek yogurt, salsa, pestos of all flavors -- maybe there's even a leftover dip or crostini spread lurking in the fridge that holds appeal.

2) Get creative with fillings including sliced meats (turkey, ham, salami, soppressata, prosciutto, buffalo chicken, etc.), cheeses (cheddar, provolone, American, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack, brie, etc.), smoked salmon, refried or cooked beans, or tuna fish. Any leftovers are fair game: steak, chicken, pork, fish, shrimp, tofu -- whatever you have that can be sliced or chopped into a rollable sandwich filling.

3) The extras: shredded lettuce or cabbage, chopped tomatoes, sliced olives and pickles, jalapenos, fresh herbs, slivered onions or bell peppers, roasted peppers, avocado, sprouts, thinly sliced cucumbers, mushrooms.