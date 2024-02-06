All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresDecember 7, 2018
School lunch rules changed
NEW YORK -- The national school lunch program will allow refined grains back onto menus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said its decision will give flexibility to schools struggling to serve only whole grain-rich foods. It says half of grains on menus will have to be whole-grain rich. The agency is also giving schools more time to reduce sodium and scrapping a final, stricter sodium limit...
Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The national school lunch program will allow refined grains back onto menus.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said its decision will give flexibility to schools struggling to serve only whole grain-rich foods. It says half of grains on menus will have to be whole-grain rich. The agency is also giving schools more time to reduce sodium and scrapping a final, stricter sodium limit.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Flavored, low-fat milk also will be allowed.

A group representing school cafeteria operators praised the changes. The Center for Science in the Public Interest, an advocacy group supporting the Obama administration's rules, said any struggling schools would have eventually figured out a way to comply with the standards.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy