Schnucks donates to Salvation Army

Schnucks Markets Inc. and The Salvation Army announced Schnucks customers and the company donated a total of $320,000 to The Salvation Army's annual holiday campaign through Schnucks' "Round Up at the Register." Schnucks customers had the option to roun up their purchases to the nearest dollar with 100% of the donations from the nearly two-week campaign benefitting The Salvation Army. In addition to fund donated by cusomters through round-up, the company also made a contribution. This holiday season's total far surpassed the $236,000 donated by Schnucks customers during the 2018 round-up campaign.
All money raised during the campaing stays in the market in which they were donated to support local programs and services, including helping to provide food, shelter, child care and job training throughout the year. The funds donated through the round up are in addition to those donated by Schnucks customers who gave at the iconic red kettles.
