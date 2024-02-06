Schindler's Tavern: Good stories and great burgers

I'm not sure how I missed this place for so long, but I did, and I apologize to you for this oversight. In the town of New Hamburg, Missouri, down the street from a beautiful Catholic church that dominates the crest of the hill and overlooks State Highway A, sits a building that dates to 1848 (all dates and fun facts were confirmed or given by our awesome server, Megan). Schindler's Tavern, founded in 1934, still occupies this aged building.

When I decided to visit Schindler's Tavern, I had no idea that it already had found national fame. In 2010, USA Today named Schindler's Baloney Burger as the Best in Missouri. Phew! That's a lofty title. You guys know that I had to put that to the test.

But first, just a little bit more about the cool old location, because this place just oozes history and appeal. At first, I was at a loss as to what made Schindler's Tavern the go-to place to party on Friday and Saturday nights. I mean, I've been in a bunch of old, smoky restaurant/bars, where the food is good and the regulars smile and nod when you come in the door, which is also what I found here. But then Megan told me about the party buses that roll up on Saturday nights, and the standing-room only with people packed in until not another person can fit in the door. She told me about the plywood board that goes up on the pool table so people can dance atop it. Don't worry, they take the pool light down to make this happen. She told me about the DJ booth and pointed out the huge speakers mounted to the walls. This place slaps on the weekend (that's a good thing; I know the hip lingo!).

Although this isn't my scene, I would love to see it in person, just once. Megan told me that during lunch, Schindler's Tavern is very much a family restaurant, people bringing their children in for good food. And the food is good — I'll get to that soon. If you'd like to visit Schindler's Tavern to try the grub, I'd suggest going for lunch or on a weeknight, like I did. The Monday I visited was perfect, not crowded, and my food came out fast. If you want to party, Friday night is a little slower, still crowded but tamer, and then Saturday night all bets are off. It's amazing how many people pour into town to visit Schindler's Tavern.