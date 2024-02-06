Scalia was right -- again

Justice Antonin Scalia was among the most prescient Supreme Court justices in American history, and the firestorm over the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe is a reminder of it.

In Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, the 1992 Supreme Court decision upholding (and amending) Roe v. Wade, the justices in the majority believed that they could settle once and for all the dispute over abortion.

Scalia thought this was outlandishly wrongheaded and said so in a dissent that looks farsighted 30 years later. Not only did the Court fail to calm the political waters on abortion, it made itself central to the political and moral argument over the issue.

If there's any doubt about that, consider the security fencing reminiscent of the days after Jan. 6 that is now going up around the Supreme Court building. Consider the left-wing group planning protests at the homes of conservative justices. Consider the proposal from Sen. John Cornyn of Texas that justices get 24/7 security details.

It's extraordinary that now, at the very least, the whiff of physical intimidation is part of the Court's deliberations on Roe.

Scalia might be surprised by that, but not that abortion has remained a point of contention over the decades, despite the Court's preposterous belief that it could make itself the final arbiter.

In his dissent in Casey, Scalia analogized the Court's jurisprudence on abortion to its decision in Dred Scott v. Sandford, the notorious 1857 case in which the Court denied the petition of a slave named Dred Scott for freedom.