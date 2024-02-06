Saying good-bye for now: Chaffee Chatters will take a break

There was a great article in the Southeast Missourian about the Pool at Harmon Field. Many of us have enjoyed the cooling pool water for many years. A second swimming class will be July 23-August 3; the cost is $50 per child and $40 per child thereafter. Call (573) 887-3875 for times.

Early best wishes

I would like to wish my sister Carolyn and Richard Kiehne, former CJHS teacher and coach, early happy birthdays July 20 and Rex and Marie Williams an early happy anniversary when they celebrate 65 years of marriage July 31.

There is a reason I have these special early wishes. This was not an easy decision but after much, much thought, Chaffee Chatters and I are taking a break so I can focus on writing and other projects plus have more flexibility with my travels.

I have been writing Chaffee Chatters for 15 years this month so decided it was time. My mother named and wrote it years ago. When I returned to Chaffee to care for her in her home, she and I wrote it together. We had such fun and I delighted in pushing her in her wheelchair to The Signal office and watch her proudly hand our Chatters to our editor the late Linda Dowd every Tuesday morning. Back then, we printed it out which Linda had to type but later saved it to a floppy disk, making it easier for everyone.

After my mother passed, I continued to write our column upon hearing an observation from Mrs. Mary Hopkins, our former CHS English teacher. She remarked "I know what is going to happen -- Darla will go back to Dallas, Texas and that will be the end of Chaffee Chatters." That was just the spark I needed to continue writing and I have never missed a week in all of the fifteen years. In a special way, I also felt my mother close by. Writing has always been in my blood as it was in my mother's; we both journaled and wrote short stories. My passion for writing surely started at a young age with "Dear Diary!" After meeting my early Tuesday deadline every week, I would start thinking about what I was going to write next week, making notes and writing; connecting with friends near and afar. On those days I was Chatters challenged or simply had the Monday 'don't wannas', I read inspiring emails from readers and listened to a refreshing fun message a lady from Scott City left that I kept for months. She told me how much she loved reading Chatters, especially about my family and on that particular day, the 'then there was.' I will miss writing Chatters, the deadlines and I will miss you readers.

I thank all of you for your comments, contributions and compliments throughout the years. Writing Chatters has given my mother and later me much joy. I also thank Southeast Missourian Editor Bob Miller, the journalists and his staff for their wonderful support and expertise.

As always, remember to tell those special people in your life, you love them -- those three words mean so very much.

Then there was